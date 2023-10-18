WORLD
3 MIN READ
Angry protests across Muslim world continue after Gaza hospital tragedy
Hamas also calls for region-wide protests on Friday and Saturday, demanding the "expulsion of the ambassadors of the Zionist entity in all Arab and Islamic capitals".
Angry protests across Muslim world continue after Gaza hospital tragedy
Protesters attend an anti-Israel protest in Tehran, Iran after deadly hospital attack. / Photo: Reuters
October 18, 2023

Thousands have rallied across the Arab and Muslim world to protest the deaths of hundreds of people in an Israeli strike on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Palestine's Gaza.

Condemnation was widespread across the region and angry crowds gathered on Wednesday after calls from Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and Palestinian factions for mass mobilisation.

Protesters took to the streets of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah and Nablus, shouting "Free, free Palestine".

"Death to America, death to Israel," hundreds of Hezbollah supporters chanted at a rally in Beirut's southern suburbs.

"The Israelis will try to target more hospitals, rescue workers, civil defence volunteers and Gaza's residents without flinching, in order to push Gaza's people out," senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine told the demonstrators.

Thousands of people demonstrated across Egypt in solidarity with Gaza after 12 days of Israeli bombardment, Egyptian media reported.

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi had said that if he called for protests in support of the Palestinian cause, "you would see millions" on the streets of Egypt - where protests are banned.

In Germany, people protest against Israel's hospital bombing outside the Chancellery in Berlin.

RelatedIsrael has committed war crime bombing Gaza hospital, experts say

'No Zionist embassy on Jordanian land'

In Tunisia, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside the French embassy, condemning Western support for Israel.

Recommended

Some waved Palestinian flags while others demanded the ambassador be expelled, accusing France of being among the Western "allies of the Zionists".

Some 5,000 Jordanians gathered outside the Israeli embassy, demanding the expulsion of Israel's diplomatic mission.

Security forces blocked off roads leading to the embassy but the size of the demonstration looked set to swell due to the anger in Jordan, which is home to many Palestinian refugees.

"No Zionist embassy on Jordanian land," protesters chanted, brandishing Palestinian flags.

In Iraq, hundreds protested in the capital Baghdad, brandishing Palestinian flags.

In the Syrian capital Damascus, hundreds of people with Palestinian flags gathered near the parliament.

"Martyrdom or victory," one banner read.

Hamas official Osama Hamdan also called for region-wide protests on Friday and Saturday, demanding the "expulsion of the ambassadors of the Zionist entity in all Arab and Islamic capitals".

RelatedTürkiye to declare three-days of national mourning for Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan