Thursday, October 19, 2023

1420GMT — Ukraine will receive US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles on a regular basis, its foreign minister said, two days after Kiev confirmed using them for the first time.

The Biden administration may soon begin shipping to Ukraine several variants of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), a long-range missile system that often carries varying amounts of cluster bomblets.

Kiev had repeatedly requested the ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems), suggesting they could alter the course of the war with Russia.

Senior Ukrainian officials have said they could help alter the course of the 20-month-old war, allowing Ukrainian forces to disrupt previously unreachable supply lines, air bases and rail networks used by Russia in occupied territories.

Asked whether regular shipments and larger numbers of missiles were expected, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said: "It means this."

"And this is a direct result of the agreement between President Zelenskyy and President Biden, reached in Washington during a personal meeting in late September," he said in televised comments.

It is not clear how many missiles have been already delivered. According to the New York Times, citing two Western officials, the US had sent about 20 of them so far.

The White House said on Tuesday it had supplied Kiev with ATACMS missiles and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his forces had used such missiles in action.

1910 GMT — Zelenskyy thanks Biden for 'vital' US support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on thanked his counterpart Joe Biden for the United States' "vital" support for his country, welcoming the delivery of ATACMS long-range missiles.

"Ukraine is grateful for the vital and enduring US support in our fight for freedom and against Russian aggression," Zelenskyy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, after a telephone call with Biden.

1833 GMT — EU's Michel: EU trying to close options for evasions of sanctions against Russia

The European Union is trying to close down options for evading sanctions against Russia, said European Council President Charles Michel.

Last month, Poland had proposed suggestions for new EU sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

1814 GMT — Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address as he prepares to ask for additional billions of dollars in military assistance for Israel and Ukraine, deepening American involvement in two very different, unpredictable and bloody foreign conflicts.

The speech will be an opportunity for Biden to argue that the United States has an obligation — and a national security interest — in both places. And it's a chance for him to publicly lobby lawmakers for the money.

The funding request, expected to be formally unveiled on Friday, is likely to be around $100 billion over the next year, according to people directly familiar with the proposal who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

1513GMT — Ukraine reports making headway against Russian forces in south

Kiev's forces have made some headway against Russian forces in southern Ukraine but face new Russian attacks around the eastern town of Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military said.

In an update on Kiev's more than four-month-old counteroffensive in the south and east, military spokesperson Oleksandr Stupun reported an advance of 400 metres to the southwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Verbove is a village a few kilometres east of Robotyne, a village recaptured by Ukraine last month as it tries to push south towards the Sea of Azov.