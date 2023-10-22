The United States has proposed a draft UN Security Council [UNSC] resolution that says Israel has a right to defend itself and demands Iran stop exporting arms to "militias and terrorist groups threatening peace and security across the region."

The draft text, seen by the Reuters news agency on Saturday, calls for the protection of civilians — including those who are trying to get to safety — notes that states must comply with international law when responding to "terrorist attacks", and urges the "continuous, sufficient and unhindered" delivery of aid to besieged Gaza.

It was not immediately clear if or when the United States planned to put the draft resolution to a vote.

To pass, a resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, France or Britain.

The move by the United States comes after it vetoed a Brazilian-drafted text on Wednesday that would have called for humanitarian pauses to allow aid access to Gaza.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield justified Wednesday's veto by telling the council more time was needed for diplomacy on the ground as President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the region, focused on brokering aid access to Gaza and trying to free detainees held by Hamas.

Hamas released two American hostages on Friday, and the first humanitarian aid convoy arrived in Gaza from Egypt on Saturday.

Palestinian authorities say more than 4,300 people have been killed in the enclave, including more than 1,500 children. The UN says more than a million have been made homeless.

The US draft text does not call for any pause or truce in the fighting. It calls on all states to try and stop the "violence in Gaza from spilling over or expanding to other areas in the region, including by demanding the immediate cessation by Hezbollah and other armed groups of all attacks."

Article 51

The US draft resolution demands Iran stop exporting arms to groups threatening peace and security across the region, including Hamas.

Iran's mission to the UN in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran has made no secret of its backing for Hamas, funding and arming the group and another Palestinian resistance group, Islamic Jihad.