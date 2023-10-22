Hurricane Norma came ashore near the resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, and hours later Hurricane Tammy made landfall on the Caribbean island of Barbuda.

Both storms were Category 1 hurricanes when they hit.

The US National Hurricane Center said Norma, once a Category 4 hurricane, moved ashore with winds of 80 mph (130 kph) near el Pozo de Cota, west-northwest of Cabo San Lucas.

Norma later weakened to a tropical storm with 70 mph (110 kph) winds as it crossed the Baja California Peninsula and by late Saturday it was nearing the Sea of Cortez, also known as the Gulf of California.

Businesses in Cabo San Lucas had nailed plywood over their windows, and government personnel hung banners warning people not to try to cross gullies and stream beds after Norma regained strength and again became a major storm Friday.

Norma was centered about 45 miles (70 kilometers) north-northeast of Cabo San Lucas late Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said. It was moving north-northeast at 6 mph (9 kph), but was expected to take a harder turn toward the east Sunday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said via the platform X that there had so been no reported loss of life from the storm. “Hurricane Norma already passed Los Cabos and there are only torrential rains in La Paz, but without loss of life.”

In Cabo San Lucas, curious tourists began to pick their way along debris-strewn beaches after the storm passed.

The effects of the storm were still being felt after night fell, and authorities urged people to stay at home. There were still families in shelters in Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, though officials did not say how many. Around 200 people were in shelters in La Paz.

Its languid pace raised the possibility of severe flooding. Norma was expected to dump six to 12 inches of rain, with a maximum of 18 inches in places across southern Baja California and much of Sinaloa state.

John Cangialosi, a senior specialist at the National Hurricane Center, said the area is vulnerable to rain because it is a dry region generally.

"Six to 12 inches of rain is what is generally forecast, but there could be pockets of up to 18 inches of rain and we do think that will be the most significant impact that could result in flash and urban flooding and mudslides,” he said.

Baja California Sur Gov. Victor Castro said via the platform X that “because it's moving slowly, greater damages are anticipated.”

But little damage was initially reported. Some trees and power poles were down, but there were no reports of injuries.