Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has accused Western nations of giving Israel a "licence to kill" in its offensive against the Palestinian group Hamas.

Israel has been bombing Gaza since Hamas fighters poured across its border with the Palestinian territory on October 7, according to Israeli officials.

Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza on Monday said more than 5,000 people, also mainly civilians, have been killed in the Israeli bombardment.

"What we hear from the mouth of the occupation (Israeli) leaders on preparations for a land invasion means more crimes, atrocities and forced displacement," Shtayyeh told the start of a Palestinian Authority government meeting.

"We condemn the statements that constitute a licence to kill and give Israel political cover to commit massacres and spread destruction in Gaza," he added.