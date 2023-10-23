WORLD
West has given Israel 'licence to kill' in Gaza: Palestine
"What we hear from the mouth of the occupation (Israeli) leaders on preparations for a land invasion means more crimes, atrocities and forced displacement," Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh says.
Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says  more than 5,000 people, also mainly civilians, have been killed in the Israeli bombardment. / Photo: AP
October 23, 2023

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has accused Western nations of giving Israel a "licence to kill" in its offensive against the Palestinian group Hamas.

Israel has been bombing Gaza since Hamas fighters poured across its border with the Palestinian territory on October 7, according to Israeli officials.

Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza on Monday said more than 5,000 people, also mainly civilians, have been killed in the Israeli bombardment.

"What we hear from the mouth of the occupation (Israeli) leaders on preparations for a land invasion means more crimes, atrocities and forced displacement," Shtayyeh told the start of a Palestinian Authority government meeting.

"We condemn the statements that constitute a licence to kill and give Israel political cover to commit massacres and spread destruction in Gaza," he added.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other leaders have visited Israel in recent days reaffirming its "right to defend" itself, while calling on the Israeli government to stay within international humanitarian law.

Biden and the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy reaffirmed the stance in a statement released Sunday after video talks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
