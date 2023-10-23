TÜRKİYE
Türkiye and Russia are both victims of information wars: TASS
"There’s only one possibility against fake news and disinformation, ‘truth, truth and truth,’ says TASS Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.
Mikhail Gusman, TASS deputy director general, spoke to Anadolu on the sidelines of the 51st Asia-Pacific News Agencies Association (OANA) conference
October 23, 2023

Türkiye and Russia are both victims of “information wars,” a top official at Russia’s state news agency TASS has said.

Mikhail Gusman, TASS deputy director general, spoke to Anadolu on the sidelines of the 51st Asia-Pacific News Agencies Association (OANA) conference on Monday, hosted by Anadolu at its offices in Istanbul.

“We all feel like we are in the informational war because Türkiye, Russia, and some other countries are under informational attacks. They are under fake attacks.”

He said this was very dangerous because people don’t know the facts and are unaware of the reality and, therefore, trust fake news.

He said that as professional journalists and agencies, it is their duty to protect people from informational attacks.

During the conference, Gusman said they talked about protecting people, their subscribers, from the attacks on the informational front.

He said that today, people are living in turbulent times.

“The world changed dramatically. Our world will soon never be the way it was in the past. Our duty is to present to people the reality, the real news, the real pictures of the world.”

He said there’s only one possibility against fake news and disinformation, ‘truth, truth and truth.’

He said that millions of people are victims of disinformation.

“Many people don’t know the fact. We have to present the facts. We have to show the people the truth, where the real situation is in each region, Middle East, the East, and the West.”

He said real news is the only equipment against fake news and disinformation.

