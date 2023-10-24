Tensions from the war in Gaza could help accelerate the move away from planet-warming fossil fuels like oil and gas and toward renewable energy, electric cars and heat pumps — similar to how sharp increases in the price of oil during the 1970s unleashed efforts to conserve fuel, the head of the International Energy Agency has said.

"Today we are again facing a crisis in the Middle East that could once again shock oil markets," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. That comes on top of the stress on energy markets from Russia's cutoff of natural gas to Europe over its military operation in Ukraine, he said.

"Put these two things together, and no one can convince me that oil are gas are safe and secure energy choices for countries or consumers," Birol said ahead of the publication Tuesday of the IEA's annual world energy outlook, which analyses the global picture of energy supply and demand.

"This could further accelerate the energy transition around the world," with renewable sources like wind or solar offering a "long-lasting solution" to energy security issues as well as climate crisis, he said.

The attack on Israel by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and the ensuing Israeli military operations has raised fears of a wider Mideast conflict, prompting some moderate oil price rises.

Fossil fuel prices are down from 2022 peaks, but "markets are tense and volatile," said the IEA in the report.

"Some of the immediate pressures from the global energy crisis have eased, but energy markets, geopolitics, and the global economy are unsettled and the risk of further disruption is ever present," it said.