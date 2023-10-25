Former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has accused international media outlets of displaying bias in their reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, favouring the Palestinian group Hamas over Israel.

“If the international media is objective and shows both sides, it serves Hamas,” Lapid said Sunday.

“My argument is that the media cannot just claim to bring both sides of the story. If you do that, you are only bringing one — Hamas’s side,” he said, noting “it is an insult to the victims, including the Palestinians.”

“It is an insult to the core idea of journalism,” Lapid added.