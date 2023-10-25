Robbing humanity of your enemies is a part of the American playbook, which Israel has now adopted to define Hamas. As a result, the Israeli state is making efforts to justify its military actions, many of which amount to war crimes, by employing dehumanising language, such as referring to Palestinian resistance groups and their civilian supporters as “human-animals”.

Hamas has been ruling Gaza since 2007 after the resistance group, which has a robust political wing, won elections with a strong mandate. Since Daesh has been known for its “nihilistic” violence and meting out medieval-era punishments such as beheadings and public hangings, the Israeli attempts to portray Hamas in the same light are aimed at getting a license to kill civilians under Hamas rule just like the US-led anti-Daesh coalition killed thousands of civilians during its anti-terror operations across Syria and Iraq.

In Afghanistan, many civilians including children were also killed by American forces and its allies in the name of eradicating Al Qaeda and Daesh terrorists from the war-torn country as well as fighting the Taliban.

“Daesh has become a byword for absolute, unmitigated evil that is removed from any context and not related to a cause that anyone would want to defend,” says Heiko Wimmen, the project director of Iraq, Syria and Lebanon at the International Crisis Group, an American think-tank.

As a result, equating Hamas with Daesh “silences any discussion about the factors and conditions'' which normalised prison-like circumstances for Palestinians, leading to Hamas's October 7 attack, Wimmen tells TRT World.

This identification also serves a perfect political purpose for Israel because any dialogue with a terrorist group like Daesh is ruled out as no one is expected to negotiate with them. This helps the Zionist state justify closing diplomatic avenues with Hamas and simply adopt the methods of brutal violence, which involves attacking civilian areas ruled by the Palestinian group. “You don't negotiate with Daesh, you wipe it from the face of the earth. Period,” says Wimmen.

But in a big contradiction, Israel, even now, negotiates with Hamas with which it has negotiated many times in the past either in the context of ensuring ceasefires to end armed hostilities or arranging financial and medical aid to Gaza, the Palestinian enclave, which has been under a sea, air and land blockade since 2007.

The problem is that not only does Hamas have a thirty-year record that looks nothing like Daesh and has repeatedly negotiated with both Israel and Netanyahu himself, says Ibrahim Moiz, a political analyst on military conflicts and armed groups like the Taliban.

But almost totally disregarding such backdoor talks held in the past, “Israeli propagandists have overshot the mark and internationalised their local propaganda to not only vilify Hamas but dehumanize Palestinians as a whole,” Moiz tells TRT World.

The Hamas-Daesh identification also aims to amplify the outpouring of “international support for Israel even more and discourages criticism of the Israeli conduct of the war and a possible ground invasion,” says Wimmen, the Beirut-based political analyst.