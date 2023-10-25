Gaza has lived through 16 years of de-development, the United Nations said, adding that the economic consequences of the Israel's war on the besieged Palestinian enclave were "impossible to determine".

"Gaza has experienced 16 years of de-development and suppressed human potential and the right to development," the UN's UNCTAD trade and development agency said on Wednesday in an annual report on the Palestinian economy.

While the report focused on 2022, during a press conference UNCTAD officials could not ignore the current conflict.

The conflict began on October 7 when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood - a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinians.

Israeli bombing has now killed more than 5,600 people in Gaza, many of them children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

"The economic consequences of the current and ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza are impossible to determine," Richard Kozul-Wright, the director of UNCTAD's globalisation and development strategies division, told a press conference.

"What the report does document is the profound economic challenges facing a community under occupation, which in the case of Gaza is compounded by an economic blockade which began in 2007, along with intermittent military operations."

The report on the state of the Palestinian economy in 2022 said the economy in the enclave had been "hollowed" out, with 80 percent of the population dependent on international aid.