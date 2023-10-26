TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye wants Turkmenistan as full member at Organization of Turkic States
"What is happening in the world, especially in our region, highlights the importance of uniting under the umbrella of Organization of Turkic States," says Turkish President Erdogan.
Türkiye wants Turkmenistan as full member at Organization of Turkic States
Noting that Türkiye was the first country to recognise Turkmenistan's independence, Erdogan said Ashgabat had made exemplary development progress in the short period since 1991. / Photo: AA
October 26, 2023

Ankara wants Turkmenistan to become a full member of the Organization of Turkic States, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"I would like to emphasise that we want to see Turkmenistan, which has become an observer member of the Organization of Turkic States, as a full member in our family assembly," Erdogan said at a press conference on Thursday.

"What is happening in the world, especially in our region, highlights the importance of uniting under the umbrella of Organization of Turkic States," he added.

His statement came following a meeting in Türkiye's capital Ankara with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan.

Türkiye and Turkmenistan signed cooperation agreements in 13 fields during Berdimuhamedov's visit.

"Our companies operating in Turkmenistan have completed construction projects exceeding $50 billion to date. We hope that our cooperation in this field continues to grow," Erdogan said.

Delivery of Turkmen natural gas

Recommended

Noting that Türkiye was the first country to recognise Turkmenistan's independence, Erdogan said Ashgabat had made exemplary development progress in the short period since 1991.

"Türkiye has always been and will continue to stand by our Turkmen brothers since its independence," he said.

"Through the 13 agreements we have signed, we can see how far the strength between Türkiye and Turkmenistan has reached," Erdogan said.

Both leaders exchanged views on recent regional developments, with a particular focus on Israeli attacks on Gaza, he said.

Erdogan underlined that Turkmenistan's gas supply to Türkiye and global markets through Türkiye has gained strategic significance in its own right.

For his part, Berdimuhamedov said the two leaders discussed the delivery of Turkmen natural gas and electricity to Türkiye via the Caspian Sea.

RelatedHow the Turkic world can become a global alternative energy source
SOURCE:AA
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar