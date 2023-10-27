Oil prices rose by over $1 on Friday as reports that the US military struck Iranian targets in Syria raised concerns of a widening of the Israel-Hamas conflict that could impact supply from the key Middle East producing region.

Brent crude futures for December rose $1.16, or 1.3 percent, to $89.09 a barrel by 0338 GMT. The US West Texas Intermediate contract for December climbed $1.08, also 1.3 percent, to $84.29 a barrel.

The strikes on two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and groups it backs was in response to recent attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Those attacks have increased since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct. 7. Though the strike did not directly impact supply, it increases fears that the conflict in Gaza between Israel, backed by the US, and Hamas may spread and disrupt supply from major crude producer Iran, which backs Hamas.

A wider war could also impact shipments from Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, and other large producers in the Gulf. Both Brent and WTI are on track to post their first weekly drop in three weeks as the geopolitical premium built on these fears has ebbed as there has been no disruption of oil supply outside of the immediate region of the fighting.

"As a trader, I'm going to have to say we are somewhat out of our league here - trying to ascribe a value to geopolitics when no meaningful supply has been disrupted outside of the Levant," said Kelvin Yew, a senior oil trader at Ocean Leonid Investments.