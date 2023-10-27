Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud closed-door meeting at Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace.

The meeting on Friday included the attendance of Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, said the Turkish Presidency.

The presidents discussed the Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories, Türkiye's efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestine's Gaza, and steps needed for a humanitarian cease-fire, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, Erdogan stressed the importance of messages from Muslim countries in support of Palestinians.

Lasting peace and stability in the region can only be accomplished through unity, Erdogan said.

Turkish-Somali relations