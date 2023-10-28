TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye welcomes UNGA resolution on humanitarian truce in Palestine's Gaza
“We call on Israel to heed to collective international voice, cease its attacks, and give peace a chance,” says Turkish foreign ministry, once again urging a two-state solution.
Türkiye welcomes UNGA resolution on humanitarian truce in Palestine's Gaza
“The path to a solution lies in the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem, based on the 1967 borders,” the ministry said. / Photo: AA Archive
October 28, 2023

Türkiye has welcomed a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza, which has been under heavy Israeli bombardment for three weeks.

“We appreciate the inclusion of calls for an urgent, permanent, and sustainable humanitarian ceasefire in this resolution, as well as ensuring full, safe, and uninterrupted humanitarian access to basic food and services,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Türkiye also lamented the UN Security Council's “silence and ineffectiveness in addressing the brutal attacks on the Palestinian people in Gaza,” but hoped the General Assembly resolution's calls would be swiftly put into action.

“We call on Israel to heed to collective international voice, cease its attacks, and give peace a chance,” the ministry said.

It highlighted that in the absence of a fair solution to the Palestinian problem, it is unfeasible to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, and Israel's capacity to guarantee its own security also remains out of reach.

“The path to a solution lies in the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem, based on the 1967 borders,” the ministry said.

RelatedUN overwhelmingly votes for aid truce in Israel's war on Gaza

Over 7,326 Palestinians killed

Recommended

The current escalation in Gaza began on October 7 when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood –– a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

Israel responded with a relentless campaign of air and artillery strikes on the besieged enclave, putting Gaza’s residents under total siege, with a blockade of food, fuel and medical supplies.

Over 8,700 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 7,326 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis. Some 70 percent of Palestinian deaths are women and children, according to official figures.

On Friday, Israel dramatically ramped up its bombardment after knocking out internet and communication in besieged Gaza, largely cutting off the tiny Palestinian enclave's population from contact with each other and the outside world.

"This information blackout risks providing cover for mass atrocities and contributing to impunity for human rights violations," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

RelatedTürkiye's Erdogan calls upon West to be in right side of history
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar