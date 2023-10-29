Sunday, October 29, 2023

1741 GMT — France condemned "unacceptable" Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the recent conflict in Gaza earlier this month, mostly during raids by Israeli forces or attacks by illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

"France strongly condemns the settler attacks that have led to the deaths of several Palestinian civilians over the past few days in Qusra and Sawiya, as well as the forced departure of several communities," said a foreign ministry statement.

"The violence perpetrated by settlers against the Palestinian population is multiplying. It is unacceptable and must stop," it added.

More updates 👇

1909 GMT — Israel keeps blocking power, water, food to Gaza: Interior Ministry

The Interior Ministry in Palestine's Gaza stated that Israel continues to cut off electricity, potable water, fuel and food supplies to the region, resulting in a catastrophic situation in the bombarded Gaza.

Iyad al Buzm, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a press conference: "The occupier continues to cut off electricity, potable water, fuel, medicine and food supplies to the strip in a fierce war that exceeds the Holocaust."

He added: "Gaza is in dire need of fuel to operate hospital generators, potable water filtration stations, bakeries, ambulances and civil defence vehicles."

1840 GMT — Hamas playing 'psychological games' over Gaza hostages: Israel minister

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant accused Hamas of playing "psychological games" over hostages after the resistance group offered to free all captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

"The stories published by Hamas are part of their psychological games ... Hamas is cynically using those who are dear to us — they understand the pain and the pressure," Gallant told relatives of some of the 230 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, a statement released by his office said.

On Saturday, Hamas's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, said the Palestinian group was ready for an "immediate" prisoner swap with Israel.

1716 GMT — Israel shows images of tanks as war on Gaza deepens

Israel signalled intent to encircle Gaza's main city, publishing pictures of battle tanks on the Palestinian enclave's western coast 48 hours after ordering expanded ground incursions across its eastern border.

Israel's self-declared "second phase" of a three-week war had initially been kept from public view, with forces moving under darkness and a telecommunications blackout cutting off Palestinians.

The phone and internet cuts appeared to be easing on Sunday, according to Gaza residents. But they have severely hampered rescue operations for casualties of Israeli barrages wreaking destruction, especially on northern Gaza City.

1714 GMT — Palestinian Red Crescent Society vows to keep Al Quds Hospital in Gaza running

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) decided not to evacuate Al Quds Hospital in Gaza City despite Israeli threats to bomb it.

Raed al Nims, the PRCS spokesperson, told Anadolu: "Israeli aircraft are targeting the vicinity of Al Quds Hospital and have renewed their threat to bomb it."

Al Nims added: "We have decided to continue operating the hospital and not to evacuate it."

1627 GMT — Tens of thousands fill Spanish streets to support Palestinians

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Spanish cities to support Palestinians and call for an end to Israeli attacks on civilians.

In Madrid, the government estimates that around 35,000 protesters attended the protests, including various government ministers.

Yolanda Diaz, one of Spain's deputy prime ministers, joined the march. "Today we are expressing solidarity with the victims of war crimes and calling for an immediate ceasefire," she told media.

1551 GMT — Israeli air strike on Gaza mosque kills 12 Palestinians

At least 12 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Bilal ibn Rabah mosque in central Gaza.

Palestinian Al Aqsa TV said on Telegram: "12 Palestinians were martyred in an airstrike targeting the Bilal ibn Rabah Mosque in the Al Nusairat, central Gaza."

As the Israeli offensive entered its 23rd day, a relentless series of airs trikes, artillery shelling and naval bombardments took place late Saturday and Sunday, inflicting more casualties and injuries, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

1610 GMT — Hamas says engaged in 'heavy fighting' with Israeli army in Gaza

Hamas's armed wing said its fighters were engaged in "heavy fighting" with Israeli forces in Gaza after Israeli military deployed more ground forces across the Palestinian territory.

"Our fighters are currently engaged in heavy fighting with machine-guns and anti-tank weapons with the invading occupation (Israeli) forces in northwest Gaza," the Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

In an earlier statement the group said two Israeli tanks had caught fire after they were targeted by its fighters, a claim which the army has not confirmed.

1520 GMT — UN says 59 of its staff killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7

The United Nations has announced that 59 employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) have been killed in Gaza due to Israeli attacks since October 7.

According to a statement posted on UNRWA's social media account X, a memorial ceremony was held to honour the UNRWA employees who lost their lives in the attacks on Gaza.

"Every day is becoming a dark day for the UN and UNRWA as the number of our colleagues killed increases," the statement added.

1519 GMT — Europe must act urgently against 'planned genocide' in Palestine: Spanish minister

Spain's acting social rights minister urged Europe to act urgently against "planned genocide" in Palestine.

Ione Belarra's remarks came in a video shared on her X account, in which she spoke to reporters during a pro-Palestine protest in Madrid.

"Today we are here accompanying all the decent people of our country and also all those people throughout Europe who want to ask and demand an end once and for all to this planned genocide, this ethnic cleansing of the people of Palestine that is being carried out by the State of Israel,” Belarra said.

1424 GMT —Russia trying to persuade Israel to abandon 'scorched earth' strategy in Gaza: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is trying to persuade Israel to abandon its "scorched earth" strategy because "it is impossible to destroy" Hamas without destroying Gaza with the majority of the civilian population.

In an interview with the Belarusian state news agency Belta, Lavrov said the reason for the current escalation on the Palestinian territories is a direct consequence of the failure to create a Palestinian state.

The minister assessed as "unreal" the prospects of direct Palestinian-Israeli talks.

1435 GMT — Burden on Israel to distinguish between Hamas and civilians: US

Israel must protect innocent Gaza residents by distinguishing between Hamas fighters and civilians in the Palestinian territory, the White House warned ahead of a call between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel's military has been urged to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza, where health officials in the besieged Palestinian enclave say more than 8,000 people have already died in three weeks of air strikes that Israel has conducted in retaliation for Hamas's unprecedented deadly attacks on October 7.

"There is a burden, as I said before and as the president has said, on Israel to take the necessary steps to distinguish between Hamas... and innocent Palestinian civilians" in Gaza, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on CNN talk show State of the Union.

1427 GMT — UK, France reaffirm commitment to two-state solution

The UK and France reaffirmed their commitment to the two-state solution for the Middle East's long-term future, according to a statement by 10 Downing Street.

"The leaders (Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Macron) stressed the importance of getting urgent humanitarian support into Gaza. They agreed to work together on efforts both to get crucial food, fuel, water and medicine to those who need it and to get foreign nationals out," it said.

Expressing their shared apprehension over the risk of further escalation, particularly in the occupied West Bank, the leaders discussed their ongoing dialogues with regional stakeholders.

1256 GMT — Evacuation threats to Al Quds Hospital in Gaza 'deeply concerning': WHO chief

The report from Palestine Red Crescent Society on the evacuation threats to Al Quds Hospital in Gaza is "deeply concerning," the WHO chief said.

"We reiterate - it's impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives," Tedros Ghebreyesus said on X.

He added that healthcare must always be protected under International Humanitarian Law.

1255 GMT — 34 journalists killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7

A total of 34 journalists were killed in the intensive bombardments and attacks on the besieged Gaza by Israel since October 7.

In a statement, the Health Ministry in Gaza released the names of the journalists killed in the enclave, which has been under heavy attacks by Israel for 23 days.

34 Palestinian journalists, including three women, have lost their lives in the attacks, and many journalists have also lost their family members in Israeli attacks, according to the statement.

1225 GMT — Israeli attacks worsen Gaza's vulnerability amid climate crisis

Palestinian Environmental NGOs Network Coordinator Abeer Butmeh told Anadolu that Gaza is reeling from the effects of the global climate crisis, particularly drought.

Butmeh said Israeli aggression has worsened the situation, especially with its latest attacks that will have serious environmental consequences in the long term.

While thousands of civilians have been killed in Gaza, where Israel has continued attacks for over 20 days, the destruction in the region also brought to the fore an environmental and public health disaster.

Residents in Gaza, who have been badly affected by climate change for years, face difficulties in accessing water resources, especially because of the attacks.

1216 GMT — Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza

The Israeli military has intensified airstrikes in Gaza including near its largest hospital while thousands of people desperate for food and basic items broke into aid warehouses in the besieged enclave.

Internet and phone connectivity were restored for many people on Sunday after Israeli strikes had knocked out most communications in the territory late Friday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a "second stage" in the war on Gaza and said Israel is determined to bring back 229 hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7 attack.

1147 GMT — Netanyahu sorry for deleted security chiefs post on Hamas failures

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly apologised for accusing security and intelligence officials of failing to see signs of the devastating Hamas attack.

Netanyahu, who has faced strong opposition criticism over security lapses before the October 7 Hamas attack, had made his accusations in an overnight posting on X, formerly Twitter, which he later deleted, replacing it with an apology.

"Never, under any circumstance, was prime minister Netanyahu alerted to Hamas's intent to launch a war," he wrote in the now-deleted post. "On the contrary, all security officials, including the head of military intelligence and the head of Shin Bet (internal security agency), believed Hamas was deterred."

1130 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to 8,005

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 has risen to 8,005, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said.

The ministry in a statement said the figure includes 3,342 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly.

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since October 7 when Hamas carried out a surprise cross-border attack.

1113 GMT — Pope Francis calls for ceasefire

Pope France has called for a ceasefire in ongoing fighting in Israeli-besieged Gaza and a renewed call for the immediate release of hostages.