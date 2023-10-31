Tuesday, October 31, 2023

1923 GMT — The White House has said that the US is not backing "any forced relocation" of Palestinians outside Gaza.

"We're supporting efforts for safe passage for civilians in Gaza and those wishing to depart while making it clear that we will not support any forced relocation of Palestinians outside of Gaza," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a briefing.

The Biden administration wants to guarantee the secure transit for individuals leaving Gaza, with a particular focus on ensuring the safety of US nationals.

Kirby said the US continues to press for the resumption of essential services, including water and the delivery of fuel.

"Fuel is going to be critical here, certainly in the coming hours and days as the existing stocks are running low to near empty," he said.

More updates 👇

1916 GMT — Jordan's king Abdullah urges Biden to push for "immediate humanitarian ceasefire"

Jordan's King Abdullah told US President Joe Biden there was a need for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" that allows uninterrupted aid convoys to the devastated Gaza enclave.

In a royal palace statement, the monarch was quoted as saying he told Biden efforts should be intensified to bring a halt to the war and pave the way for a political solution based on a two-state solution.

1912 GMT — UK stresses need to minimise Gaza civilian casualties

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the importance of taking all possible measures to minimise casualties and protect civilians in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s resolute backing for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism while emphasising the importance of taking all possible measures to minimise civilian casualties, " the Downing Street statement said.

1904 GMT — 81 seriously injured Palestinians will be allowed to enter Egypt

The General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza said Egyptian authorities told it that 81 Palestinians from Gaza who were severely wounded will be allowed to enter Egypt on Wednesday to complete treatment.

1901 GMT — Lebanon accuses Israel of white phosphorus attacks

Lebanon has accused Israel of white phosphorus attacks that it said it would file a complaint to the UN over, with a minister alleging the incendiary weapon had burned 40,000 olive trees.

Rights groups and Lebanese officials have repeatedly accused Israel of using the weapon, which can cause serious burns if it hits people - allegations Israel had previously denied.

"I instructed the Lebanese mission to the UN to submit a new complaint to the Security Council to condemn Israel's use of white phosphorus in repeated attacks on Lebanon," Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said.

In a statement, Bou Habib also accused Israel of "deliberately burning Lebanese groves and forests".

1844 GMT — Israel says focused on Gaza despite Houthi challenge

Israel's military spokesperson said that Israel remained focused on Gaza despite attempts by the Houthi movement, backed by Iran, to challenge Israel.

"There are many actors in the region who operate as Iran proxies, such as the Houthis, who are trying to challenge us and distract us from the war in Gaza. We remain focused," said Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

1811 GMT — Israeli-Palestine conflict ‘must not' escalate into a major regional conflict: NATO chief

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Israel-Palestine conflict "must not escalate into a major regional conflict.”

"We must not give up working for a lasting, political peace solution," he said at the 75th Nordic Council session in Oslo, Norway.

1806 GMT — Egypt to receive wounded Palestinians in Gaza via Rafah crossing: sources

Egypt is preparing to receive wounded Palestinians from the heavily bombarded Gaza through the Rafah border crossing for medical treatment, medical and security sources said.

"Medical teams will be present tomorrow (Wednesday) at the crossing to examine the cases coming (from Gaza) as soon as they arrive... and determine the hospitals they will be sent to," a medical official in Egypt's city of El Arish told AFP.

A security source at the Rafah crossing confirmed the information.

1804 GMT — Israel army confirms refugee camp bombing to kill Hamas commander

Israel's military has confirmed striking Gaza's Jabaliya refugee camp, saying the operation succeeded in killing a key Hamas commander linked to the October 7 operation in Israel by the Palestinian resistance group.

"His elimination was carried out as part of a wide-scale strike on terrorists and terror infrastructure belonging to the Central Jabaliya Battalion, which had taken control over civilian buildings in Gaza City," the military said, referring to the targeting of Ibrahim Biari, the commander of Hamas' Central Jabaliya Battalion.

1801 GMT — White House: Dozens more relief aid trucks are expected to get inside Gaza today

The White House said 66 trucks of humanitarian assistance got into Gaza in the last 24 hours and that dozens more truckloads are expected to be cleared for their deliveries.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that President Joe Biden would speak later with Jordan's King Abdullah for discussions about Gaza.

1755 GMT — US to send 300 additional troops to Middle East: Pentagon

The United States is sending an additional 300 troops to the Middle East with a focus on providing support in areas like explosive ordnance disposal and communications, the Pentagon has said.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the troops would be going from the United States, but would not be in Israel.

"They are intended to support regional deterrence efforts and further bolster our force protection capabilities," Ryder said.

He added that this month there have been 27 attacks against the US.

1737 GMT — Hamas will free foreign hostages 'in the next few days': official

Hamas's armed wing has said it would release in the coming days some of the foreign hostages in its captivity, as it vowed to turn Gaza into a graveyard for Israel's military.

"We have informed intermediaries that we will release a certain number of foreigners in the next few days," Abu Obeida, a spokesperson for Qassam Brigades, said in a televised address.

1735 GMT — Efforts ongoing to release Hamas hostages: Qatar PM

Qatar's prime minister told Thailand's visiting foreign minister that efforts were ongoing to secure the release of hostages, including Thais, held by Palestinian group Hamas, despite their "complexity".

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani made the remarks as Thailand's Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara began an urgent trip to Qatar and Egypt for talks on the fate of 22 Thais taken hostage by Hamas in its operation in Israel.

1654 GMT — Four Israelis injured in Palestinian rocket attack on Israeli coastal city of Ashdod

At least four Israelis were reported injured in a Palestinian rocket attack from Gaza on the Israeli coastal city of Ashdod, according to media reports.

The Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper cited a statement by the Israeli Medical Service (MDA) that said one Israeli was in serious condition while three others had slight wounds.

1637 GMT — UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel-Palestine conflict

The United Nations chief has said he was "deeply alarmed by the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Hamas" as fierce fighting raged in Gaza.

The escalation includes "ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces accompanied by intense air strikes, and the continued rocket fire towards Israel from Gaza," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

"I remain deeply concerned about the risk of a dangerous escalation beyond Gaza," he added.

1636 GMT — Israel committing crimes against humanity in Gaza: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Israel, with the support of the US and Europe, was committing crimes against humanity in Gaza for the past 25 days.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan said that Israel does not recognise any international law and humanitarian values.

"Our discussions are ongoing to ensure that perpetrators of war crimes in Gaza are held accountable," he said.

"Those who are bystanders to deaths of thousands of Gaza children today will have no credibility for anything they might say on any topic tomorrow," Erdogan stressed.

1634 GMT — Blinken sees Palestinian Authority return, international role for Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Palestinian Authority should retake control of Gaza from Hamas, with international players potentially filling a role in the interim period.

"At some point, what would make the most sense would be for an effective and revitalised Palestinian Authority to have governance and ultimately security responsibility for Gaza," Blinken told a Senate hearing.

Blinken also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to use the Israel-Palestine conflict to reduce Western support for Ukraine.

"Putin is very much trying to take advantage of the Hamas attack on Israel in the hopes that it will distract us... and that it will result in the United States pulling back its resources" from Ukraine, he said.

1614 GMT — Israeli army says two soldiers killed in Gaza fighting

Two Israeli soldiers were killed during combat operations in northern Gaza, the military said, as Israel expanded its campaign targeting Hamas inside the besieged Palestinian territory.

"Two Israeli soldiers killed during combat in north Gaza," the military said in a statement.

1612 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli military locations along border areas

The Lebanese Hezbollah group said it targeted several Israeli military locations along border areas between Lebanon and Israel.

It said in a statement that it struck the Israeli military Al Marj site with "suitable weaponry," and confirmed a direct hit to equipment.

In a separate statement, the group said it hit an Israeli tank in the Israeli Branit Barracks with guided missiles and inflicted casualties among the crew.

It also said fighters ambushed an Israeli force in the Khazzan Hill area near an Israeli military post.

1540 GMT — At least 100 aid trucks need to enter Gaza daily: Turkish Red Crescent chief

The head of the Turkish Red Crescent said at least 100 aid trucks need to enter Gaza every day to supply its 2.3 million people with basic necessities.

Fatma Meric Yilmaz, addressing an event in the Turkish capital Ankara, said: "Everyone's heart is aching, and everyone agrees that aid must enter Gaza in some way."

1441 GMT — Israel says will turn full attention to Hezbollah 'after Hamas'

Israel is assuming a defensive posture on the Lebanese front in order to avoid overstretching its forces as it focuses on waging the war against Hamas in Gaza, Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in a briefing.

Hanegbi added that "the day after Hamas", Israel would apply "the lessons learned" against Lebanon's Hezbollah.

He said this would have operational aspects, but did not elaborate further.

1413 GMT — At least 100 killed as Israel bombs Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has said at least 100 people have been killed in Israeli bombardment on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Palestinian territory.

According to the statement, the six-block residential neighbourhood in the camp has been completely destroyed.

1404 GMT — Yemen's Houthi rebels vow more attacks on Israel: statement

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels pledged more attacks against Israel if its war on Hamas in Gaza continues, saying it had already fired drones and ballistic missiles in three separate operations.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces... confirm they will continue to carry out qualitative strikes with missiles and drones until the Israeli aggression stops," said a Houthi military statement aired on the rebels' Al Masirah TV.

It said Houthi rebels "launched a large batch of ballistic missiles... and a large number of armed aircraft" towards Israel on Tuesday, in the third such operation since the Gaza assault began on October 7 after Hamas fighters launched an operation in Israel.

1359 GMT — Egypt engaging at all levels to resolve 'unprecedented humanitarian crisis' in Gaza: PM

Egypt is engaging at all levels to resolve the "unprecedented humanitarian crisis" in Gaza, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said during a visit to the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

"Egypt is engaging at all levels starting with the political leadership with President Abdel Fattah el Sisi to all state agencies that are moving to solve this unprecedented humanitarian crisis that the innocent residents of Gaza are exposed to today," Madbouly said.

The two-state solution is the comprehensive solution that will ensure peace in the region, he added.

1358 GMT — Beijing will continue to 'actively' promote immediate ceasefire in Gaza: diplomat

China said it will continue to "actively" promote an immediate cease-fire to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza, according to the Global Times newspaper.

Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong said at the plenary session of the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, that China will push for a "comprehensive and just" solution to the Israel-Palestine issue based on a two-state solution.

1349 GMT — Israeli army detains an additional 60 Palestinians across occupied West Bank

The Israeli army detained 60 Palestinians from different areas across the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society NGO said the new arrests bring the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 1,740.

1347 GMT — Iranian foreign minister to visit Türkiye to discuss situation in Palestine

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will visit Türkiye on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet Abdollahian, and the two will discuss the situation in Palestine as well as current regional developments and bilateral relations, the ministry added.

1323 GMT — Iran says proxies won't 'remain silent' on Israel-Palestine conflict

Iran said it was "natural" for Tehran-backed groups to attack Israel in light of its war on Hamas, warning of a wider spillover if no ceasefire is reached.

The remarks were made by Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Qatar's capital Doha where he met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his Qatari counterpart to discuss a push for a diplomatic breakthrough.