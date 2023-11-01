TRT Director-General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci has been elected as the President of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) during the 60th General Assembly of the union.

"My election as the President of ABU is significant for Türkiye’s goal of becoming a leading country in all fields,” said Sobaci, adding that the ABU presidency is especially gratifying as it coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Republic.

The 60th general assembly meeting of the ABU, the world's largest broadcasting union with approximately 3.5 billion viewers and 246 members from 65 countries, was hosted by the South Korean Broadcasting System and held in Seoul from October 31 to November 1, 2023.

“Türkiye must continue its rise and strengthen its position as a leading nation. The century of Türkiye encompasses various fields, including domestic politics, foreign policy, energy, environment, economy, industry, education and technology,” Sobaci said.

“This period signifies Türkiye’s ambitious goals, and its determination to achieve them. Therefore, we can consider the ABU presidency as a step and contribution towards achieving the objectives Türkiye has set in the international media arena," he said.