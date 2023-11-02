BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Two-month low for Eurozone two-year bond yields as Fed remains dovish
Fed left policy rates steady and acknowledged that the recent increase in yields has had a tightening impact on financial conditions.
Two-month low for Eurozone two-year bond yields as Fed remains dovish
Euro and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
November 2, 2023

Two-year government bond yields in the Eurozone fell to their lowest in around two months on Thursday, and longer-dated yields also dropped after a sharp fall in US Treasury yields as markets took a dovish message from a Federal Reserve meeting.

Germany's two-year yield dropped to as low as 3.01 percent in early trading, down around 3 basis points to its lowest since Sept 5.

Italy's two-year yield touched 3.749 percent, its lowest in almost two months.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left policy rates steady and acknowledged that the recent increase in yields has had a tightening impact on financial conditions, underscoring market expectations the US central bank is at the end of its monetary tightening campaign.

Recommended

That caused sharp moves lower in U.S. Treasury yields, with the two-year Treasury yield dropping as low as 4.925 percent on Thursday, its lowest in over three weeks, and a whisker off its lowest in two months.

Germany's 10-year bond yields on Thursday meanwhile fell to a three week low of 2.71 percent.

RelatedToyota hikes annual forecast as first-half net profit doubles
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain