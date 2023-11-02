A wider bipartisan group of US lawmakers is asking the Biden administration about its plans to respond to China's rising use of RISC-V chip design technology after Reuters last month reported on growing concerns about it in both houses of Congress.

RISC-V, pronounced "risk five," is a free open-source technology that competes with costly proprietary technology from British semiconductor and software design company Arm Holdings and Intel Corp.

It can be used as a key part of anything from a smartphone chip to advanced processors for artificial intelligence.

US firms such as Qualcomm and Alphabet's Google have embraced RISC-V, but so too have many Chinese companies.

Reuters last month reported that at least four influential US lawmakers view Chinese use of the technology as a potential national security threat because RISC-V is not captured by the sweeping export controls the US has imposed on sending chip technology to China.

Now, a broader group of 18 lawmakers that includes five Democrats is asking the Biden administration for how it plans to prevent China "from achieving dominance in ... RISC-V technology and leveraging that dominance at the expense of US national and economic security," according to a letter the group sent to Raimondo and seen by Reuters.