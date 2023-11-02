WORLD
'Time running out' to prevent genocide of Palestinians in Gaza: UN experts
UN-mandated human rights experts say "the situation in Gaza has reached a catastrophic tipping point" and "Israel's allies also bear responsibility and must act now."
Gaza's Health Ministry says more than 9,000 people have been killed by Israel, mostly women and children. / Photo: AFP
November 2, 2023

A group of UN-mandated human rights experts, including the special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, have said that "time is running out to prevent genocide and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza".

"We remain convinced that the Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide," the experts said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"The time for action is now. Israel's allies also bear responsibility and must act now to prevent its disastrous course of action."

UN special rapporteurs are unpaid, independent figures mandated by the Human Rights Council. They do not speak for the United Nations but report their findings to it as part of the council's fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms.

"The situation in Gaza has reached a catastrophic tipping point," the experts said, warning of the "dire need" for food, water, medicine, fuel and essential supplies and the risk of looming health hazards.

Over 9,000 people killed in Gaza

The statement was signed by Francesca Albanese, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.

The other signatories were the special rapporteurs on safe drinking water; food; physical and mental health; internally displaced persons; freedom of expression; and contemporary racism.

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Hamas stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people and kidnapping at least 240 others, including children, according to Israeli officials.

Gaza's Health Ministry says more than 9,000 people have been killed by Israel, mostly women and children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
