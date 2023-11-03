Friday, November 3, 2023

2031 GMT — Dozens of Palestinians have been killed and wounded when the Israeli forces bombed a school housing thousands of displaced people in the Al-Saftawi area north of Gaza City, according to Palestinian media.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported "Israeli occupation forces committed a new massacre by bombing the Osama Bin Zaid School affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA], which shelters thousands of displaced people in the Al-Saftawi area in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in dozens killed and wounded."

Quoting local sources, the agency said thousands of displaced people were inside the school when it was bombed.

Distressing footage aired by Anadolu Agency showed walls of the building covered in blood and flesh and a Palestinian man displaying human flesh as he cries out in despair. Other rescuers are seen collecting human flesh and hair on a large blue sheet.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since the surprise offensive by Hamas on October 7.

More than 10,700 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 9,240 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis. Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for Gaza's 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.

Related If Warsaw ghetto in 1943 enacted an uprising and not terrorism, so did Gaza in 2023

2006 GMT — 341 Israeli soldiers killed since October

The Israeli army has announced that the number of Israeli soldiers killed since October 7 has risen to 341.

Talking to the media about the latest casualties, army spokesman Daniel Hagari stated one soldier was killed during the ground invasion in Gaza while another was killed during the Hamas attack on southern Israel.

1824 GMT — UN reiterates call not to target hospitals after Israeli strike

The UN called for "full respect for international law", emphasising that hospitals should not be targeted in combat, following reports of an Israeli air strike on the main gate of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

In response to a question by an Anadolu reporter about whether the UN is working on a plan to enforce international law and prevent Israel from targeting health facilities, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated, "We continue to call for the full respect of international law, which includes the point that hospitals should not be used in any part of combat."

More updates: 👇

1910 GMT — Five Arab foreign ministers to meet Blinken over Gaza: Jordan

The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in Gaza.

A Jordanian foreign ministry statement said a Palestinian Authority representative will also join the talks that will focus on "repercussions ... of the dangerous escalation which threatens security throughout the region".

1851 GMT — Honduras recalls ambassador to Israel for consultations

The Honduran foreign ministry has said it is recalling its ambassador to Israel for consultations due to what it called Israel's violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.

1826 GMT — Organization of Islamic Cooperation slams Israel for bombing ambulances in Gaza

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli bombing of ambulances at the gate of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

In a statement, the OIC said: “The Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation by targeting ambulances at the entrance to the Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, which led to the death of dozens of innocent civilians, most of whom were wounded, sick, medical staff, women and children.”

1821 GMT — Israeli army confirms it bombs ambulance in Gaza

The Israeli military has confirmed it targeted an ambulance outside Gaza's largest hospital, claiming it was being used by Hamas fighters while health officials said it was transporting the wounded.

Israeli "aircraft struck an ambulance that was identified by forces as being used by a Hamas terrorist cell in close proximity to their position in the battle zone," a military statement said.

1810 GMT — WHO chief deplores attacks on ambulances near hospital in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) deplored attacks on ambulances close to a major hospital in Gaza.

"Utterly shocked by reports of attacks on ambulances evacuating patients close to Al Shifa hospital in #Gaza, leading to deaths, injuries and damage," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

He stressed that patients, health workers, facilities, and ambulances "must be protected at all times," and called for an immediate cease-fire.

1754 GMT — Israel's 'intentional' targeting of journalists continues 'unabated': Türkiye

Türkiye is deeply shocked over another killing of a Palestinian journalist by Israel, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"The incident took place only about half an hour after he was live on TV reporting from the ground. I want to send my deepest condolences to his loved ones, most of whom have been massacred by this cowardly attack," Altun said on X.

His remarks came after Mohammad Abu Hattab, a Palestinian correspondent, was killed by an Israeli strike along with 11 members of his family.

1732 GMT — 260 wounded soldiers evacuated from Gaza since ground assault began: Israeli army

About 260 wounded Israeli soldiers have been evacuated from Gaza in about 150 air and ground rescue operations, the Israeli army has announced.

"Since the beginning of the war, the 669 Unit, along with other units, has operated in Gaza under constant fire, rescuing and treating Israeli Defence Forces soldiers," the army said in a statement.

"So far, they have carried out 150 ground and rescue operations, evacuating 260 wounded soldiers to hospitals (in Israel)," it added.

1721 GMT — 13 dead, 26 injured in 'massacre' as Israel bombs Gaza ambulances

At least 13 people have been killed and 26 others injured in a 'massacre' after an Israeli strike hit ambulances at the gate of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

Earlier, a government statement said Israeli forces targeted "a convoy of ambulances which was transporting the wounded", while the health ministry said several people were killed in the strike near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

1714 GMT — Amnesty International calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Amnesty International has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as civilians continue to suffer under ongoing Israeli bombardment and fighting in the besieged enclave.

"Countless lives have been shattered, ripped apart, and upended due to the crisis in Gaza, Israel and wider Occupied Palestinian Territories," the rights group said in a statement.

"A negotiated cease-fire would put a stop to unlawful attacks by all parties, halt the mounting death toll in Gaza and enable aid agencies to get life-saving aid, water and medical supplies into the strip," it added.

The group also said a cease-fire would "allow hospitals in Gaza to receive life-saving medicines, fuel and equipment they desperately need."

1711 GMT — Resettlement of Palestinians threat to establishment of Palestinian state: Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov likened the resettlement of Palestinians from their land to a threat to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah, Lavrov said, in this case, Palestinians will be doomed to a "rightless existence."

"We are very wary of plans to destroy the prospects for the creation of a Palestinian state, to doom the Palestinians to an eternal rightless existence," he stressed.

1710 GMT — Red Cross urged to ensure safety of ambulances carrying injured in Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to accompany a convoy of wounded people from the north to the south of Gaza through the coastal Al Rashid Street, which was bombed.

In a statement, the ministry said: “We ask the International Committee of the Red Cross to accompany the convoy of injured whose departure will coincide with the return of ambulances that have been detained in the southern Gaza since yesterday.”

1627 GMT — France to host international conference for Gaza: diplomats

France will host an international humanitarian conference for the civilian population in Gaza on Nov. 9, three diplomatic sources said.

The conference, which will be at head of state, government and foreign minister level, will cover issues from mobilising funds, providing emergency assistance, re-establishing supply of water, fuel and electricity as well as assisting people wounded in Gaza through the possible use of maritime corridors, two diplomats said.

The Palestinian Authority would be present, but Israel was not set to be invited, the diplomats said.

1623 GMT — Media watchdog denounces Israeli air strikes on media offices in Gaza

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has denounced the attacks on media offices in Gaza.

“Israeli strikes targeted the Hajji Tower this morning in Gaza, which houses the offices of @AFP, @AlJazeera, @AinMedia and other local media,” the media watchdog wrote on X.

“RSF strongly denounces the ongoing Israeli assault on the press. Targeting the media is a war crime,” it stressed.

1605 GMT — US urges Hezbollah not to 'take advantage' of Gaza war

The United States has called for Hezbollah not to "take advantage" of the Israel 's war on Gaza after the Lebanese group's leader said "all options" were open.

"We and our partners have been clear: Hezbollah and other actors - state or non-state - should not try to take advantage of the ongoing conflict," a spokesperson from the National Security Council said.

1548 GMT — 'No place that is safe' in Gaza as schools, shelters hit: UN

UN buildings in Gaza are no longer safe as shelters due to Israeli bombardments on the besieged Palestinian enclave, a UN official warned, with more than 50 buildings "impacted" by the conflict, including five "direct hits."

With hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sheltering in UN facilities, mostly schools, "we cannot even provide them safety under a UN flag," said Thomas White, an official with the body's Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

1528 GMT — 23 killed as Israel bombs 4 UN shelters in Gaza

At least 23 people were killed in the last 24 hours as Israeli air strikes targeted four UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) shelters in Gaza, the UN agency said.

“To date, 72 UNRWA colleagues have been killed in Gaza since the war began,” the agency reported on the social media platform X.

“According to the most recent UNRWA estimates, these shelters hosted nearly 20,000 combined,” the agency added.

1520 GMT — US flying unarmed drones over Gaza to aid hostage recovery: Pentagon

The United States is conducting unarmed drone flights over Gaza to aid efforts to free more than 240 hostages seized by Hamas when it launched an operation in Israel, the Pentagon said.

"In support of hostage recovery efforts, the US is conducting unarmed UAV flights over Gaza, as well as providing advice and assistance to support our Israeli partner as they work on their hostage recovery efforts," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

1511 GMT — Israel bombs convoy of ambulances near Gaza's Al Shifa hospital

Authorities in Gaza have said an Israeli strike hit a convoy of ambulances, which the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said killed multiple people near the territory's largest hospital.

A government statement said Israeli forces targeted "a convoy of ambulances which was transporting the wounded", while the health ministry said several people were killed in the strike near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Journalists at the scene saw multiple bodies beside a damaged ambulance.

1458 GMT —Hamas' military wing says it sniped Israeli soldier in northern Gaza

The military wing of Palestinian group Hamas has said that one of its members sniped an Israeli soldier in Gaza.

The soldier was "north of Beit Hanoun," a town in northwestern Gaza, the Qassam Brigades said.

The group also claimed to target "a fortified Zionist force in a building north of Beit Hanoun with five TBG shells, causing the building to catch fire."

1441 GMT — Up to 1.5M displaced in Gaza: UN

The number of displaced people in Gaza reached 1.5 million, according to a senior UN humanitarian official.

"The number of displaced in Gaza stands now at 1.5 million, with more than 690,000 sheltering in UNWRA facilities, and other places people hope are safe, including hospitals, churches, and schools," Lynn Hastings, UN Assistant Secretary-General, Humanitarian Coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said.

Speaking at a press briefing, she emphasized the challenging situation, stating, "The reality is nowhere is truly safe."

1437 GMT — France demands Israel explain strike on Gaza French Institute

France has said it had been informed by Israel that its forces had carried out a strike on the French Institute in Gaza, adding it was demanding an explanation.

"We were informed by the Israeli authorities that the French Institute in Gaza had been targeted by an Israeli strike," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We have asked the Israeli authorities to communicate to us without delay... the tangible elements which motivated this decision," it said.

No staff or French nationals were present at the time of the strike, the ministry said.

1429 GMT — Blinken says 'only way' for Israel security is Palestinian state

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Israel will only gain security through the creation of a Palestinian state.

"Two states for two peoples. Again, that is the only way to ensure lasting security for a Jewish and democratic Israel," Blinken said after meeting Israeli leaders.

He also said journalists in Gaza must be protected as they report Israel's war on Gaza.

1401 GMT —Israel restricts Palestinians' access to Al Aqsa Mosque for 4th Friday in row

Israeli authorities barred Palestinians from entering the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem for the fourth consecutive Friday.

An official with the Waqf Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu that Israeli police only allowed elderly Palestinians into the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The official, who preferred not to be named, added that the mosque appeared empty due to the Israeli strict restrictions.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that dozens of Palestinian Muslims were forced to perform Fajr, or pre-dawn prayers, in the alleys leading to the Al Aqsa Mosque after being denied entry by Israeli police.

1411 GMT — No ceasefire with Hamas until hostages freed: Netanyahu

Israel will not agree to any temporary ceasefire with Hamas until the more than 240 hostages taken by the resistance movement during its operation on Oct. 7 are released, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

"Israel refuses a temporary ceasefire that does not include the return of our hostages," he said during a televised address.

1353 GMT — Hamas Oct. 7 operation was '100% Palestinian': Hezbollah leader

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, speaking for the first time since Israel's war on Gaza began, said that the operation launched by the Hamas resistance group against Israel on Oct. 7 was "100 percent Palestinian".

A formidable military force backed by Iran, Hezbollah has been engaging Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border in the deadliest escalation since it fought a war with Israel in 2006.

Nasrallah thanked groups in Yemen and Iraq, part of what is known as the "Axis of Resistance".

He said the Oct. 7 operation led to an "earthquake" in Israel and that it exposed the country's weakness. Hezbollah chief also said the US is 'entirely responsible' for the Gaza war.

He also warned Israel against attacking Lebanon, saying "all options" were on the table and that the chance of open conflict was "realistic".

1352 GMT — Israeli tank commander killed in fighting in northern Gaza

An Israeli tank commander was killed in ongoing fighting with Palestinian fighters in northern Gaza, the country's army said.

The army identified the tank commander, 21, as Staff Sgt. Itay Saadon, said local media, including the Times of Israel news website, citing an official statement.

1345 GMT — Pope spoke to Palestine's President Abbas on Thursday: Vatican spokesperson

Pope Francis had a phone call with the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on "Thursday late afternoon," a Vatican spokesman said, without giving details of what was discussed.

1336 GMT — UN aid chief: 'some progress' in talks on letting fuel into Gaza