In a statement issued in response to the European Union Commission’s recent report, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has expressed concerns about the Union's biased approach and rejected unfounded criticism.

“The EU's unjust and biased approach towards Türkiye, while facing many threats, is concerning for the future of our continent,” it said.

The European Commission on Wednesday released its annual report on EU candidate country Türkiye as part of its 2023 Enlargement Package.

Oliver Varhelyi, the Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner, announced the package, which includes the EU Commission’s latest evaluations on candidate countries Türkiye, Serbia, Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kosovo.

Türkiye, with a statement following the report, condemned the obstruction of existing high-level dialogue and cooperation mechanisms with Türkiye in foreign policy, regional developments, security, defence, and sectoral matters.

It highlighted the assertion that the country's alignment with EU policies in these crucial domains has diminished is "inconsistent."

The statement rejected the unfounded allegations and biased criticism with a particular focus on the political criteria and the chapter on Judiciary and Fundamental Rights, asserting that these assessments reflect double standards and insincerity within the EU.

“Despite all our efforts, Chapters 23 Judiciary and Fundamental Rights and 24 Justice, Freedom, and Security have not been opened since 2009 due to a political blockade by a member state, and the unfair allegations against our country, even by member states, on many controversial fundamental rights issues, are an expression of the EU's insincere and double-standard approach,” it said.

Foreign policy

On foreign policy, the EU report said: "Türkiye condemned the Russian military aggression (Ukraine war), including at the UN General Assembly, and engaged politically and diplomatically, including by facilitating the export of Ukrainian grain and the exchange of prisoners."

It also noted that Russia this July terminated the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Türkiye, in its statement, welcomed the observation that its position on the Hamas-Israel conflict differs from that of the EU, saying that it considers "the assessment in the text, which criticizes our country's stance on the Hamas-Israel conflict as entirely incompatible with the EU, as a form of praise.”

“Faced with a civilian massacre that has reemerged in the 21st century from the darkness of the Middle Ages, we feel the need to remind the EU, which is in the wrong place in history, that policies based on universal values, international law, and humanitarian principles should be valid not only for Ukraine or another region of Europe but for the whole world, including the Middle East,” it said.