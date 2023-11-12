WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU condemns escalation of violence in Sudan, warns of 'another genocide'
The conflict between Sudan's army and Rapid Support Forces has led to alarming atrocities, destabilising the western region of the African country.
EU condemns escalation of violence in Sudan, warns of 'another genocide'
Thousands of people face displacement due to the escalating violence. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 12, 2023

The European Union (EU) has condemned an escalation of violence in Sudan's Darfur region, warning of the danger of "another genocide" after the conflict there between 2003-2008 killed some 300,000 people and displaced more than 2 million.

The EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell cited in a statement on Sunday witness reports that more than 1,000 members of the Masalit community were killed in Ardamta, West Darfur, in just over two days earlier this week during attacks by paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and affiliated militias.

"These latest atrocities are seemingly part of a wider ethnic cleansing campaign conducted by the RSF with the aim to eradicate the non-Arab Masalit community from West Darfur, and comes on top of the first wave of large violence in June," Borrell said.

"The international community cannot turn a blind eye on what is happening in Darfur and allow another genocide to happen in this region."

RelatedMore than half of Sudan's population in dire need of humanitarian aid — UN
Recommended

A war since April between Sudan's army and RSF paramilitary has destabilised the western region and reignited long-simmering feuds there.

Reuters has reported that between April and June this year, the RSF and allied Arab militias conducted weeks of systematic attacks targeting the Masalit, El Geneina's majority tribe, as war flared with Sudan's army.

The RSF said last week it had taken control of the army headquarters in West Darfur's capital of El Geneina.

In public comments, Arab tribal leaders have denied engaging in ethnic cleansing in El Geneina, and the RSF has previously said it was not involved in what it called tribal conflict.

RelatedUN warns of soaring violence in Sudan's Darfur
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar