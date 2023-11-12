The "right to self-defence" does not apply to Israel in its war on Gaza, legal experts have said, rejecting the US and EU's support for this narrative and describing Israeli military actions in Gaza as "war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide."

Shawan Jabareen, the director of the rights organisation Al Haq Foundation, said that “Israeli military operations in Gaza contradict and contravene international law and United Nations charters in self-defence.”

"The right to self-defence applies to a state when it is attacked by another and its national security and existence are exposed to danger. At that time, this state informs the United Nations first and then uses force to defend itself. This does not apply to the current situation here (Gaza)," Jabareen explained.

He stressed that Palestine and Hamas are not a state. It is occupied territory, and Israel controls Gaza and the West Bank.

Previously in 2004, an advisory opinion was discussed in Tel Aviv regarding Israel's construction of the separation wall in the West Bank under the pretext of self-defence, and the International Court of Justice concluded that "it is not right for Israel to argue that it has the right to legitimate self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter."

Related 'We've been given the choice between a slow ethnic cleansing or an aggressive slaughter'

Not self defence but 'genocide'

On November 3, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Israel not only extended his support to “Israel’s right to self-defence,” but also said, “It is obligated to do so, and we strongly support it.”

The EU leaders also declared on October 15, “Their support for Israel’s right to defend itself, in line with humanitarian and international law.”

However, Jabareen said Tel Aviv, Washington, and European Union statements about Israel's right to defend itself are "contrary to international law, and are not legal statements, but political statements that are biased toward Israel."