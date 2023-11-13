Five United States servicepeople were killed when a military helicopter crashed over the eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training mission, US officials said.

The military's European Command said on Sunday that all five crew members on board were killed when the aircraft went down “during a routine air refuelling mission as part of military training.”

The military first announced the crash on Saturday and said that the cause is under investigation, but there are no indications of any hostile activity involved. It said on Sunday that “search and rescue efforts began immediately, including nearby US military aircraft and ships.”

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that “we mourn the tragic loss of five US service members during a training accident in the Mediterranean Sea early Saturday morning."

“While we continue to gather more information about this deadly crash, it is another stark reminder that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe,” he said.