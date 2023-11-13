South Korea and the United States during talks have revised a bilateral security agreement aimed at deterring North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.

South Korea's Defence Minister Shin Won-sik and his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, signed the updated agreement at the security talks in Seoul, South Korea's defence ministry said on Monday.

The revision was considered necessary because the existing strategy did not adequately address rapid advancements in North Korea's missile and nuclear programs, it said.

The Tailored Deterrence Strategy (TDS) is aimed at countering North Korea's nuclear weapons and other arms, according to an announcement on the agreement by the two countries 10 years ago.

The Defence Ministry did not immediately specify what had been updated.

Earlier, South Korea's defence ministry said Shin and Austin would discuss jointly countering threats by North Korea, including through executing an "extended deterrence" strategy.

The strategy, which holds that the United States will use strategic military assets, including nuclear forces, to defend its allies, has taken on a greater significance as North Korea pushes ahead with its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

Shin said the two countries have been upgrading security cooperation, including the launch of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) and bolstering the execution of the extended deterrence strategy, Yonhap news reported.

The nuclear discussions are aimed at better coordinating an allied nuclear response during a war with North Korea.

Shin on Monday cited expanded military drills with the United States in recent months as an indication of upgraded strategic cooperation, including the involvement of US strategic bombers and a nuclear ballistic missile submarine, Yonhap reported.

At the reception, Austin reaffirmed that the US commitment to defending South Korea involved the full range of American military capabilities, Yoon's office said.