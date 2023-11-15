Not long ago, the United States preached to the world to follow an order based on international law. But the sheer number of times it broke international law meant it had to come up with a new term. It then began mooting a ‘rules-based’ system, which Washington says must dictate how foreign affairs are conducted.

This situation has always had an air of hypocrisy about it, not to mention the underlying message of ‘do as we say and not as we do’. As with George Orwell’s 1984, there are three well used and abused, largely meaningless slogans when it comes to self-adherence, – democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights.

Since the end of the Cold War and the self-proclaimed ‘End of History’ that proclaimed the inevitable absolute hegemony of US global geopolitical supremacy and the norms and values of Western liberal democracy, the world has become a rhetorical place of equals.

However, there are some specific countries and governments that are subjectively considered more equal than others. This is most clearly observed during times of political and/or armed conflict.

War and the moral high ground

As has been noted throughout the passage of time, starting with Sun Tsu to Machiavelli and to von Clausewitz, war is politics by other means. War is also a violent political activity that is by its nature an inhuman state of body and mind.

Yet there is an attempt to try and selectively and subjectively moralise war as an activity in international relations, precisely because whereas the military factors determine the outcome of individual battles it is politics that determines the outcome of wars.

This politics must be perceived to be something that is just and legitimate (even if it is not) in order to prime and mobilise the public crowds to be for one side and consequently oppose the so-called other through the engineering and manufacturing of public consent.

The situation creates various cognitive dilemmas and contradictions owing in no small part to the highly relative nature of how the event is communicated to audiences.

In effect, the situation arises where not all victims of war are communicated as being equal. Some of the victims are then presented to audiences as being ‘worthy’ victims, and other victims of the very same war as being ‘unworthy’ victims. The main difference of definition lies in the political nature of war where the ‘worthy’ victims are those killed by the enemy and the ‘unworthy’ victims are those killed by the ‘good’ guys (US and allies). This is tied to shaping public perceptions on the moral and legitimacy aspects of contemporary warfare.

The selective and subjective invocation and application of the supposed moral high ground in war serves as both an offensive as well as defensive information weapon. On the one hand, it can be used defensively by the communicator by claiming a just and moral cause for the war in question and to attempt reducing criticism and resistance to it.

On the other hand, it can be used offensively to target another country and its government by criticising the moral dimensions of how they conduct their war. The intention being to force a defensive and reactive posture that interferes with the operational aspects of the war, which can be used to provide indirect political support to an ally or proxy of the US.

The making of good and bad guys

The binary nature of the politics of propaganda demands that for every ‘bad’ actor doing something ‘evil’ in the world, there should be a ‘good’ actor coming to the rescue of the appointed victim of the event. This is increasingly not an easy task in an evolving system of global geopolitics that is currently witnessing the relative decline of the US-led Western world and the rise of the multipolar non-Western world.

However, as with every Hollywood movie narrative in the world of white hats (good) and black hats (bad), the self-appointed epicentre of all that is morally good and wholesome in this world is the United States and the rules-based order with their so-called universal values and principles. The other end of the scale is often benchmarked using China and Russia as the absolute opposite of those ‘good’ values, characterised as having a lack of moral value and moral virtue and therefore by deductive reasoning projected as being a source of inhumanity.