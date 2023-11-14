TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish academics issue global 'Call for Responsibility' against Israel
In a joint declaration, Turkish academics condemn Israel as a "terrorist state," calling for an immediate halt to its actions and withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian lands.
Turkish academics issue global 'Call for Responsibility' against Israel
Since October 7, Israel has been attacking universities, schools, hospitals and mosques in the besieged Gaza. /Photo: AA / Others
November 14, 2023

More than 900 academics at various universities in Türkiye have condemned Israel's actions in the besieged Gaza in a declaration titled "Call of Conscience and Responsibility from the Turkish Academia for Gaza."

The academics said on Tuesday the UN, which was founded to protect international peace and security, has failed to stop actions against humanity.

It was emphasised that Israel continues to violate the basic rules and principles of law and its inhumane actions in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.

The document also underlined sections regarding genocide and war crimes in international conventions.

"We, as the Turkish academia, first of all, condemn Israel, which lives up to the 'terrorist state' epithet,” the declaration said. “We call on them to immediately stop the actions they are committing and withdraw from the lands they occupy.”

Recommended

The academics also pledged to contribute to the “permanent solution” of the problem if requested by institutions and organisations in the world, especially the Turkish government.

“On this occasion, we gratefully salute our colleagues who do not hesitate to express the truth despite the pressures they are exposed to all over the world, and declare that we are fully open to academic cooperation on relevant issues,” the statement said.

Israel has killed over 11,200 Palestinians besides damaging and destroying thousands of civilian structures in its air and ground attacks in the besieged Gaza since October 7.

RelatedConsumption as a way of protest: Turkish institutions and public boycott pro-Israeli firms
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran