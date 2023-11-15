WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gaza gets first fuel delivery but UN warns its ops 'on verge of collapse'
"To have fuel for trucks only will not save lives anymore, the fuel shortages had prompted critical shortages of drinking water," says the UNRWA chief.
Gaza gets first fuel delivery but UN warns its ops 'on verge of collapse'
UN says that supplying fuel for trucks did nothing to address the fuel shortages that were crippling hospitals. / Photo: Reuters
November 15, 2023

Just hours after receiving its first wartime delivery of fuel from outside Gaza, the UN has warned its operations in the territory were facing collapse, with most people soon unable to access drinking water.

"Our entire operation is now on the verge of collapse," said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, on Wednesday.

"To have fuel for trucks only will not save lives anymore," the UNRWA chief wrote on X, formerly Twitter, saying the fuel shortages had prompted critical shortages of drinking water.

"By the end of today, around 70 percent of the population in Gaza won't have access to clean water," he said of the 2.4 million people living in the tiny territory.

RelatedGaza hospitals 'out of service' as fuel shortages claim more lives
Recommended

Fuel shortages affecting basic amenities

Earlier, Thomas White, the head of UNRWA's Gaza operations, said that supplying fuel for trucks did nothing to address the fuel shortages that were crippling hospitals, sewage facilities and water supplies.

"In Rafah, all 10 water wells have stopped pumping, the only source of water in the city why? No fuel," he wrote on X, referring to the city on Gaza's southern tip.

He also said the desalination plant in Khan Yunis, which "supplies drinking water for hundreds of thousands of people" had also ground to a halt due to fuel shortages, along with Rafah's only sewage plant.

RelatedUN expert calls for urgent access to clean water in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee