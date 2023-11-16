Thursday, November 16, 2023

1707 GMT — The Palestine Red Crescent Society has announced that Israeli tanks are besieging Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, and its ambulance teams are unable to reach the injured people due to the intense clashes.

The society said in a statement on Facebook that "tanks are surrounding Al Ahli Baptist Hospital, and there are intense clashes." It added: "Red Crescent ambulance teams are unable to move to reach the injured and wounded."

1854 GMT — Resistance front stays united with Hamas: Iran’s Qaani

The top commander of the Quds Force in Iran's Revolutionary Guard said that the group supports Hamas in its war with Israel in Gaza.

"Your brothers in the Axis of Resistance stand united with you … the resistance will not allow the enemy to achieve its dirty goals in Gaza and Palestine," Esmail Qaani said in a message to Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran, which refers to its aligned armed groups around the Middle East as being part of the "Resistance Axis", has warned Israel of escalation if it failed to end aggression in Gaza.

1817 GMT — UN regrets Israeli statements on resolution calling for pauses in Gaza

The UN has expressed regret over Israeli statements regarding its resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses in Gaza.

"We regret the statements that we saw from the Israeli government on the resolution," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at his daily press briefing.

His remarks came a day after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution with 12 votes in favour, zero against, and three abstentions (the US, UK, and Russia) calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in Gaza. Israel, for its part, rejected the UN resolution, claiming that it was “detached from reality.”

1800 GMT — Students in Spain go on strike rally for 2nd time in solidarity with Palestine

Students across Spain held a second strike rally to show solidarity with Palestine.

University and high school students gathered in 38 cities including Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Malaga, Bilbao, Zaragoza, and Madrid.

Protesters in Madrid chanted slogans, including: "Stop the genocide", "Murderer Israel," and "Long live the struggle of the free Palestinian people."

Aida Gonzalez, a protesting student, criticized politicians for not taking action. "We are here as students to demand action rather than words," she told Anadolu.

1721 GMT —Israel must give 'maximum consideration’ for protection of civilians: Germany

Germany has urged Israel to give “maximum consideration” for the protection of civilians in Gaza amid growing public outcry about fatalities.

All sides are now obliged to rapidly implement its stipulations, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said after the UN Security Council finally agreed on a resolution.

“Hamas must now finally release the hostages, among them are women, children, and old people,” she said, adding that it must be done immediately and without putting forward any conditions.

“And Israel is obliged to show maximum consideration, and even greater consideration, for the civilian population in Gaza, while defending itself against Hamas,” she said.

1703 GMT — Gaza's Indonesian hospital shuts down, patients left at reception

The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza has shut down and about 45 patients who urgently need surgery have been left in the reception area, hospital chief Atef al Kahlout has said.

"The Indonesian hospital has completely stopped serving and operating," Kahlout said.

"Due to our clinical inability to accommodate patients from Gaza and the north, we announce that the hospital has completely stopped operating."

1607 GMT — Gaza faces ‘widespread hunger’: WFP

The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that Gaza faced "widespread hunger", with nearly the entire population in desperate need of food assistance.

"Supplies of food and water are practically non-existent in Gaza and only a fraction of what is needed is arriving through the borders," WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said in a statement.

"With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and the lack of clean water, civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation."

1554 GMT —Be ready for Palestinian state ‘recognition’: Norway parliament

Norway’s parliament has adopted a resolution calling on the government to be ready to recognise an "independent" Palestinian state, in a new sign of Europe's anxiety over the Israeli war on Gaza.

The proposition was made by Norway’s ruling coalition to counter a resolution by smaller parties calling for an immediate recognition of a Palestinian state. Passed with an overwhelming majority in parliament, it said the assembly "asks the government to be ready to recognise Palestine as an independent state when recognition could have a positive impact on the peace process, without making a final peace accord a condition."

1550 GMT —Fuel shortage would be 'main reason' for deaths in Gaza if not supplied: UN

The UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees has warned that a lack of fuel would be the "main reason" for deaths in Gaza if fuel is not supplied to the besieged region.

"We need a ceasefire now, and fuel," Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said at a press conference in Geneva.

Lazzarini underlined that the fuel situation could have been resolved long ago and added that "the more we wait, we will see fuel being the main reason" for the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza.

1530 GMT —ASEAN defence chiefs call for immediate truce

Southeast Asian defence ministers have expressed "profound concern" over the loss of civilian lives in the Israeli war on Gaza and called for an immediate truce and the creation of a humanitarian corridor to deliver aid.

In a statement on the war, the defence ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also supported the start of peace negotiations aimed at achieving a "two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders."

1524 GMT — Hamas armed wing claims responsibility for West Bank checkpoint shooting: statement

The Qassam Brigades, armed wing of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, said it was responsible for a shooting at the Tunnels Checkpoint between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Israeli police earlier said they had shot and "neutralised" a suspect in the shooting.

1527 GMT — ‘Violent attack’ under way on Gaza’s Al Ahli hospital: Red Crescent

The Red Crescent said Israeli tanks were laying siege to Gaza’s Al Ahli hospital in a “violent attack”, as Israel accuses Hamas of using health facilities as bases.

“Teams are unable to move and reach those who are injured,” the organisation said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

1522 GMT —'Total communication blackout' hits Gaza due to fuel shortage — UN

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said a new communications blackout hit Gaza after a lack of fuel due to Israel's total siege of the Palestinian enclave.

"Gaza is again in a total communication blackout, and ... it is because there is no fuel," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told a press conference in Geneva. Palestine Telecommunications Company Paltel has also announced a complete shutdown of mobile, and internet services in Gaza due to lack of energy sources.

1523 GMT — Czechia to criminalise pro-Palestine slogans in certain circumstances

Czechia is preparing to criminalise a pro-Palestine slogan, according to a statement by the Interior Ministry.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” used in protests to express support for Palestine, could be penalised as “propaganda of terrorism” in certain circumstances, spokesperson Klara Dlubalova said in a statement.

The use of the slogan in the context of the conflict is problematic and could be referring to "the destruction of the existence of the State of Israel," it said. Police will monitor the verbal or written use of the slogan during protests and will notify organisers of future demonstrations of its “problematic” nature, it added.

1449 GMT — Gaza operations being deliberately strangled: UN Palestinian agency

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, has warned of a deliberate attempt to paralyse its operations.

“I do believe there is a deliberate attempt to strangle our operation and paralyse the UNRWA operation,” he told a press conference in Geneva.

1445 GMT — UN chiefs reject unilateral proposals to create ‘safe zones’ in Gaza

The heads of numerous United Nations agencies and other humanitarian organisations said they would not take part in Gaza “safe zones” declared by only one side in the conflict.

“As humanitarian leaders, our position is clear: We will not participate in the establishment of any ‘safe zone’ in Gaza that is set up without the agreement of all the parties,” they said in a joint statement.

“Under the prevalent conditions, proposals to unilaterally create ‘safe zones’ in Gaza risk creating harm for civilians, including large-scale loss of life, and must be rejected.”

1429 GMT — Medical relief should be focused inside Gaza: Egyptian minister

Efforts to provide medical relief for Palestinians from Gaza should be concentrated within the besieged coastal enclave, Egypt’s foreign minister has said.

Egypt has received limited numbers of medical evacuees from Gaza this month, most of whom have been taken to Egyptian hospitals for treatment. One group of cancer patients that crossed into Egypt from Gaza was flown to Türkiye on Wednesday.

“We have to concentrate on getting medical facilities established inside of Gaza so it can be more accessible to Palestinians who are in need for medical assistance,” Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said at a briefing for foreign media in Cairo.

1358 GMT — Medical department 'destroyed' in Israel's Al Shifa raid: official

PalestinianHealth Ministry in Gaza has said an Israeli raid had "destroyed" a medical department and damaged two others at Gaza's largest hospital, where hundreds of patients, staff and displaced Palestinians were sheltering.

Israeli forces who went into Al Shifa hospital on Wednesday had "destroyed the radiology service, and bombed the burns and dialysis departments," health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra told AFP.

1352 GMT — Demonstrators calling for Gaza ceasefire block bridge in Boston

Demonstrators seeking a ceasefire in Gaza blocked traffic on the Boston University bridge during rush hour, slowing traffic to a trickle.

The group chanted “Ceasefire now!” during the protest amid an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza. They also held signs that said, “Let Gaza Live.” The bridge connects Boston and Cambridge.

Activists were demanding that Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts support an immediate ceasefire and use her influence to stop the Israeli government’s military action. Boston Police were at the scene of the protest, which was organized by IfNotNow, which said it represented members of the Jewish community in Boston.

1322 GMT — Silence on Israel's Gaza attacks implies approval of lawlessness around world: Fidan

The silence of the West on Israel’s Gaza attacks implies the approval of lawlessness around the world, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"Being silent on Israel’s lawlessness in Gaza is tantamount to giving the green light to other lawlessness around the world," Fidan said in a joint news conference with his Bosnian counterpart Elmedin Konakovic in the capital Ankara.

The inhumane attacks in Gaza are continuing, which is indeed a “source of shame,” he said. “In order to break down the resistance, mosques, hospitals, and schools are bombed, and we cannot keep our silence regarding those attacks,” Fidan added.

“I am calling on Western countries not to be a partner in crime by keeping silent.”

1310 GMT —Three more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza, death toll rises to 371

The Israeli army has said that three more soldiers were killed in fighting in Gaza, bringing the death toll to 371 since the outbreak of the current conflict on Oct. 7.

A military statement said two soldiers from the 401st Brigade of the Armored Corps were killed in fighting in northern Gaza. Another soldier from the 202nd Battalion of the Paratrooper Brigade was killed in clashes in the Palestinian territory, the military said in a separate statement. The army said another two soldiers were seriously injured in the blockaded enclave.

1303 GMT — Israel's 'grave violations' against Palestinians 'point to a genocide in making': UN experts

"Grave violations" committed by Israel against Palestinians since Oct. 7 "point to a genocide in the making," a group of independent UN experts said.

"They illustrated evidence of increasing genocidal incitement, overt intent to ‘destroy the Palestinian people under occupation,’ loud calls for a ‘second Nakba’ in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory, and the use of powerful weaponry with inherently indiscriminate impacts, resulting in a colossal death toll and destruction of life-sustaining infrastructure,” the experts said in a statement, referring to the 1948 Nakba, or catastrophe, in which some 750,000 Palestinians were driven off their land.

Underlining that they already raised the alarm about the “risk of genocide in Gaza,” the group of experts, made up of seven UN special rapporteurs, said in a statement that they are “deeply disturbed by the failure of (world) governments to heed our call and to achieve an immediate ceasefire.”

1158 GMT — Venezuela condemns 'genocide', 'extermination' of Palestinians by Israel

Venezuela condemns "genocide" and "extermination" of the Palestinian people being carried out by Israel, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has said.

The only solution to the conflict lies within the creation of a Palestinian state backed by the UN Security Council, Gil told a news conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We have already made a demand for an immediate ceasefire in order to move on to negotiations. We see that the extermination of the Palestinian people is being carried out by Israel. It’s unbearable. And the international community will not tolerate this," he stressed.

1157 GMT — EU top diplomat asks Israel 'not to be consumed by rage'

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has called for Israeli hostages in Gaza to be immediately freed, but asked Israel "not to be consumed by rage" in its battle with Hamas in the Palestinian territory.

"I ask for their immediate and unconditional release," Borrell said on a visit to a kibbutz targeted by Hamas in the October 7 attacks.

"I understand your fears and pain... I understand your rage. But let me ask you not to be consumed by rage," Borrell said.

1152 GMT —Israeli bulldozers start digging Al Shifa hospital ground: source

Israeli bulldozers are carrying out extensive digging on the grounds of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, a medical source has told Anadolu.

"Tanks withdrew from the complex, but military bulldozers moved into the facility’s backyard garden and began to carry out digging operations there," the source said.

He said the Israeli bulldozers had completely levelled all tents, structures and fences there. "Israeli forces have imposed a complete siege around the hospital and are targeting anyone moving inside or outside the facility," the source said.

1148 GMT — Options for evacuating Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital limited: WHO official

The United Nations is looking for ways to evacuate Al Shifa hospital in Gaza but options are limited by security and logistical constraints, a senior World Health Organisation official has said.

One obstacle is that the Palestinian Red Crescent lacks sufficient fuel for its ambulances within Gaza to evacuate patients, WHO regional emergencies director Rick Brennan told Reuters. Egypt was open to having its ambulances cross into Gaza to help evacuate people as long as security guarantees and safe passage could be provided, he said.

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said a new communications blackout hit Gaza after a lack of fuel due to Israel's total siege of the Palestinian enclave.

1144 GMT — UN resolution on Gaza humanitarian pauses 'has to be implemented at once': Rights chief

A UN Security Council resolution demanding urgent humanitarian pauses in Gaza "has to be implemented at once," the UN High commissioner for human rights has said.

"It’s the beginning of what is needed to act to mitigate the extremely precarious humanitarian situation in Gaza," Turk said. "So, it has to be implemented at once."