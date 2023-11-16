Iceland's prime minister has said she is "horrified" by the ongoing killings of civilians in Gaza, expressing support for a humanitarian ceasefire.

"I'm horrified by the ongoing civilian deaths in Gaza. Iceland condemns all violations of international humanitarian law," Katrin Jakobsdottir wrote on X, formerly Twitter, late Wednesday.

"Nothing can take priority over the duty to provide medical services to people in need. Iceland supports calls for humanitarian ceasefire," she added.

Since the October 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Israel has continued with its relentless bombardment of Gaza, killing at least 11,500 Palestinians, more than half of them being women and children.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also either been damaged or fully destroyed.