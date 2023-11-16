WORLD
Iceland PM 'horrified' by civilian killings in Gaza, condemns violation of int'l law
Iceland adds its voice to appeals for a humanitarian pause, aiming to enable the secure delivery of aid in Gaza.
"Nothing can take priority over the duty to provide medical services to people in need. Iceland supports calls for humanitarian ceasefire," says Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. / Photo: AP Archive
November 16, 2023

Iceland's prime minister has said she is "horrified" by the ongoing killings of civilians in Gaza, expressing support for a humanitarian ceasefire.

"I'm horrified by the ongoing civilian deaths in Gaza. Iceland condemns all violations of international humanitarian law," Katrin Jakobsdottir wrote on X, formerly Twitter, late Wednesday.

"Nothing can take priority over the duty to provide medical services to people in need. Iceland supports calls for humanitarian ceasefire," she added.

Since the October 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Israel has continued with its relentless bombardment of Gaza, killing at least 11,500 Palestinians, more than half of them being women and children.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also either been damaged or fully destroyed.

The official Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands at 1,200.

The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution Wednesday calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas and for urgent and extended humanitarian corridors throughout the enclave to save and protect civilian lives.

Jakobsdottir had called for a "humanitarian pause" in the besieged Palestinian enclave last month as well.

"As the 10th Emergency Special Session of the #UNGA convenes today, Iceland joins calls for a humanitarian pause to facilitate the safe delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza," she posted on X on October 26.

"The civilian suffering and loss of life is heartbreaking."

