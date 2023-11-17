WORLD
Norway parliament calls for recognition of independent Palestinian state
Earlier proposals had highlighted peace as a condition for recognition but the new resolution calls on the government to be ready to recognise Palestine as an independent state without the condition.
The resolution was approved by a resounding majority, with only the Christian Democrats and the conservative Progress Party voting against it. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 17, 2023

Norway's parliament has approved a resolution that calls on the government to be ready to recognise Palestine as an independent state, local media has reported.

The resolution, brought by the ruling coalition on Thursday, was passed after eight out of the 10 parties in parliament voted in favour of it.

It "asks the government to be ready to recognise Palestine as an independent state, without making a final peace accord a condition."

Earlier proposals highlighted peace as a condition for recognition, the Newsinenglish website reported.

The resolution was approved by a resounding majority, with only the Christian Democrats and the conservative Progress Party voting against it.

Norway is one of the few Western countries that has called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Relentless attacks

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have since been killed, including more than 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

