Sunday, November 19, 2023

0850 GMT — The Ukrainian army has said that it pushed Russian forces back "three to eight kilometres" from the banks of the Dnipro River, the first measurable advance by Kiev's forces months into a disappointing counteroffensive.

"Preliminary figures vary from three to eight kilometres, depending on the specifics, geography and landscape design of the left bank," army spokeswoman Natalia Gumenyuk told Ukrainian television without specifying whether the Ukrainian military had complete control of the area or if the Russians had retreated.

1347 GMT –– Ukrainian teen taken from Mariupol returned home

A Ukrainian orphan taken from Mariupol after Russian forces captured the Ukrainian city in the first weeks of its offensive has returned home, Kiev said.

The case of Bogdan Yermokhin, who turned 18 on Sunday, made international headlines after Russia issued him a draft summons to report for mandatory military conscription ahead of his 18th birthday.

Kiev said he had made it back to Ukraine after a series of negotiations involving officials in Moscow, Kiev and Belarus.

"Our team managed to bring home Bogdan Yermokhin, a Ukrainian boy who was taken by Russia from occupied Mariupol to the Moscow region," said Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff.

The Kremlin has been accused of illegally transferring thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, and the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin over the alleged deportations.

Yermokhin's return was brokered by Qatar and the UN children's agency UNICEF, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said in a social media post.

He also published a photo of Yermokhin holding a Ukrainian flag at the border.

1205 GMT –– Pope says peace in Ukraine, Middle East possible with good will

Pope Francis renewed calls for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East during his Angelus prayer, saying it was essential to keep up efforts to stop the ongoing conflicts.

"I pray for the tormented population of Ukraine ... and the people in Palestine and Israel," he told the crowds gathered in St. Peter's square, adding he had spotted some yellow and blue Ukrainian flags.

"Peace is possible, good will is needed ... we must not resign ourselves because, always, always, always war is a defeat from which only weapon manufacturers profit," he said.

1029 GMT –– Five hurt in Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine says

Five people including a 3-year-old girl were injured in Russian artillery shelling of Kherson in the morning, Ukrainian interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"All of them sustained shrapnel wounds. The child and the grandmother were walking in the yard. Enemy artillery hit them near the entrance," Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app.