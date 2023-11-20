WORLD
Finland accuses Russia of pushing migrants into country
Russian border authorities are reportedly forcibly pushing people across the border opening and closing gates behind them, preventing their return.
A view of the border between Russia and Finland at the Nuijamaa border checkpoint in Lappeenranta, Finland on November 15, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
November 20, 2023

Finland has accused Russia of systematically pushing irregular migrants into the country, local media reported on Sunday.

Citing Capt. Jouko Kinnunen, the head of the southeastern border station of Vartius, public broadcaster YLE said Russian authorities are actively and systematically bringing irregular migrants to the border area and forcing them across the border.

Kinnunen said Russian border authorities have pushed people through the border opening and then closed the gates behind them, making it impossible for them to return to Russia.

He added there were signs that some people had been obliged to cross the border against their will.

On November 16, Finland announced its decision to close four border crossings with Russia from midnight of November 17 in response to suspicions that Russian officials had allowed undocumented asylum seekers to arrive at the Finnish border in growing numbers.

The following day, Helsinki issued another statement warning that the government was prepared to take additional action if the decision to close four border crossing points with Russia did not help calm the situation on the eastern border with Russia.

