Finland has accused Russia of systematically pushing irregular migrants into the country, local media reported on Sunday.

Citing Capt. Jouko Kinnunen, the head of the southeastern border station of Vartius, public broadcaster YLE said Russian authorities are actively and systematically bringing irregular migrants to the border area and forcing them across the border.

Kinnunen said Russian border authorities have pushed people through the border opening and then closed the gates behind them, making it impossible for them to return to Russia.

He added there were signs that some people had been obliged to cross the border against their will.