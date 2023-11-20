WORLD
'Darkest' World Children's Day: Turkish first lady remembers Gaza children killed by Israel
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan says November 20 this year marks "darkest" World Children's Day, when Palestinian children are not sure if they will survive Israeli attacks to see tomorrow.
Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave. / Photo: AA
November 20, 2023

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has commemorated the Palestinian children killed in Gaza due to Israel's ongoing attacks on the besieged enclave for more than a month, as November 20 marks World Children's Day.

"0, 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9 ... These are not just numbers. They represent the ages of thousands of children in Gaza, which has been bombarded by Israel since October 7, whose most fundamental right, the right to survive, has been taken away," Erdogan said on Monday on the social media platform X.

"We are too late to help the children who console their siblings with the words, 'don't be worried; we will die soon'," she added.

"This is a dreadful and tremendous shame on humanity as a whole."

The first lady said November 20 this year marks the "darkest" World Children's Day, when the Palestinian children are not sure if they will survive the Israeli attacks to see the day after.

"As time is running out for the defenseless children still living in Gaza, let us all shout 'ceasefire now' more loudly, especially today!"

Erdogan wished to leave a world worth living in for every child.

"This is not the world that children deserve"

For November 20, World Children's Day, the Turkish Communications Director on Monday also remembered the thousands of Gazan children killed by Israel's attacks on the besieged enclave.

"Today is, November 20, World Children's Rights Day. Children who should live in peace, tranquility, and security are witnessing weapons, bombs, and death in Gaza today," Fahrettin Altun wrote on X.

"The pain of the 5,500 innocent children and infants we have lost due to Israel's attacks since October 7 is breaking our heart."

While the "ongoing oppression in Gaza" not only disregards the rights of children but also denies the right to life, the world remains silent in the face of "oppression and brutality," he added.

This is not the world that children deserve, said Altun, adding: "We reiterate our (Turkish) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call, this time for our children: A fairer world is possible."

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.

SOURCE:AA
