Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has commemorated the Palestinian children killed in Gaza due to Israel's ongoing attacks on the besieged enclave for more than a month, as November 20 marks World Children's Day.

"0, 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9 ... These are not just numbers. They represent the ages of thousands of children in Gaza, which has been bombarded by Israel since October 7, whose most fundamental right, the right to survive, has been taken away," Erdogan said on Monday on the social media platform X.

"We are too late to help the children who console their siblings with the words, 'don't be worried; we will die soon'," she added.

"This is a dreadful and tremendous shame on humanity as a whole."

The first lady said November 20 this year marks the "darkest" World Children's Day, when the Palestinian children are not sure if they will survive the Israeli attacks to see the day after.

"As time is running out for the defenseless children still living in Gaza, let us all shout 'ceasefire now' more loudly, especially today!"

Erdogan wished to leave a world worth living in for every child.

"This is not the world that children deserve"