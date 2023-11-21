CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Indonesia calls for swift action on $20B investment for green energy
Indonesia, one of the world's major greenhouse gas emitters, aims to boost the portion of renewable energy in its power generation by 2030.
Indonesia calls for swift action on $20B investment for green energy
Half of the funds pledged would come from private financing, which could be commercial loans carrying market rates, equity investment or other debt instruments. / Photo: AP Archive
November 21, 2023

Indonesia launched its investment plan to mobilise $20 billion in financing pledged by global lenders led by the United States and Japan to accelerate its power sector decarbonisation and called for immediate fund disbursement.

The investment proposal, known as the Comprehensive Investment and Policy Plan (CIPP), was officially announced on Tuesday following a public consultation period after the draft was made public earlier this month.

Under Indonesia's Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) the country seeks to cut carbon dioxide emissions to 250 million metric tons for its on-grid power sector by 2030, versus estimated business-as-usual emissions of over 350 million.

Indonesia, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, plans to increase the portion of renewable energy in its power generation to 44 percent by 2030 from around 12 percent in 2022.

"We have to move quickly because 2030 is less than seven years away. The partnership must be enhanced and accelerated to do the priority projects, including to immediately realise the financing commitments," Erick Thohir, ad-interim chief minister for investment affairs, said at the launch.

RelatedUN chief urges 'dramatic climate action' at COP28 summit in Dubai

Ambitious targets

Recommended

The CIPP indicated investments worth $97.3 billion were needed to achieve the targets, including $66.9 billion for 400 projects which need to start by 2030 at the latest.

Michael Kleine, the US charge d'affaires in Jakarta, said the JETP funding was expected to "jump start" energy transition investment and attract more financing.

Some environmentalists, however, were concerned about the large portion of commercial loans in the mix.

Half of the funds pledged would come from private financing, which could be commercial loans carrying market rates, equity investment or other debt instruments.

"What is the point of waiting for the JETP CIPP document to be released when the deal with advanced countries is just business-as-usual loans?" said Bhima Yudhistira of the think tank Center of Economic and Law Studies.

Indonesia's JETP is the biggest of its kind, followed by Vietnam's $15 billion scheme.

RelatedEU scientists warn 2023 to be warmest in 125,000 years
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter