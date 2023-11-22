Stuart Seldowitz, a former Obama administration adviser, has been captured on video making threats and anti-Islam comments against a Muslim food vendor in New York City.

In one video circulating on Tuesday on social media, Seldowitz calls the vendor a "terrorist" and yells at him.

"You support terrorism. You support killing little children. You’re a terrible person,” he says.

The vendor replies, saying: "You kill children, not me.”

Before leaving, Seldowitz says: "If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, you know what? It wasn’t enough. It wasn’t enough."

In another video which was taken during an evening encounter with the same vendor, Seldowitz speaks about "his friends in immigration" and says "the Mukhabarat wants your picture," referring to Egypt’s intelligence agency.

Wearing a green hoodie, he says: "The Mukhabarat in Egypt will get your parents. Does your father like his fingernails? They’ll take them out one by one."

The vendor responds with "Go, go."

Seldowitz then picks up his phone and appears to take a photo of the vendor, telling him to "smile for me."