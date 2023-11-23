WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gaza ceasefire, hostage release to start Friday: Qatar
The ceasefire is scheduled to begin at 0500 GMT, with the first batch of civilian hostages to be released at around 1400 GMT.
Gaza ceasefire, hostage release to start Friday: Qatar
Thirteen people would be freed initially, all women and children from the same families, Ansari said. / Photo: Reuters
November 23, 2023

A truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will start on Friday at 7 am (0500 GMT), with a the first batch of hostages to be released at 4 pm, a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The truce would include a comprehensive ceasefire in both the north and south of Gaza, Majed Al Ansari told reporters in Doha, adding that Palestinians would also be released from Israeli jails as part of the deal.

The lists of civilians to be released from Gaza had been agreed, Ansari said.

The first pause in the seven-week-old war is meant to be accompanied by the release of 50 women and children hostages captured by Hamas on October 7, in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees from Israeli jails.

Israel has said the truce could last beyond the initial four days, as long as Hamas frees at least 10 hostages per day.

Ansari said Qatar hoped to negotiate a subsequent agreement to release additional hostages from Gaza by the fourth day of the truce.

Thirteen people would freed initially, all women and children from the same families, Ansari said.

Recommended

"Obviously every day will include a number of civilians as agreed to total 50 within the four days," the spokesperson added.

RelatedWhat do we know about Palestinian prisoners on Israel's list for swap deal?

Israel and Hamas had announced a deal on Wednesday allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian detainees to be freed, during a four-day truce.

The deal, facilitated by Qatar and Egypt is to take effect in stages that can be extended and broadened. It is also intended to provide aid to Gaza's 2.4 million residents.

The agreement follows weeks of war in the besieged enclave after Hamas broke through the militarised Gaza border on October 7 in an unprecedented attack. Israeli officials say about 1,200 people were killed and around 240 taken hostage.

Relentless Israeli bombardments and a ground invasion since then have killed more than 14,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

RelatedGaza humanitarian truce, prisoner swap delayed, to start on Friday: Israel
SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan