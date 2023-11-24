AnadoluJet, a brand of Turkish Airlines, will begin operations under the name AJet Air Transportation Inc., the national flag carrier announced.

Fully owned by Turkish Airlines, low-cost Ajet is set to begin flights at the end of March 2024, according to a statement issued on Friday.

AnadoluJet was established in 2008 to meet the air transportation needs of Anatolia with advantageous prices.

Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat said this step is taken as part of the company's goals for the next decade.

"We fully believe that AJet, with its new name, will become an important part of the low-cost aviation industry on a global scale," Bolat stressed.

Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu participated in the launch event and pointed out that air travel is the safest, most comfortable, and fastest mode of transportation essential for establishing international economic collaborations and developing foreign trade activities.