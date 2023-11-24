TÜRKİYE
Turkish Airlines' low-cost venture Ajet takes flight in 2024
The airline plans to commence operations by the end of March with simplified services and an economy-class configuration to make air travel affordable.
Ajet will be based and operate from Sabiha Gokcen Airport on Istanbul’s Anatolian side and Esenboga Airport in the capital Ankara. / Photo: AA / Photo: AA Archive
November 24, 2023

AnadoluJet, a brand of Turkish Airlines, will begin operations under the name AJet Air Transportation Inc., the national flag carrier announced.

Fully owned by Turkish Airlines, low-cost Ajet is set to begin flights at the end of March 2024, according to a statement issued on Friday.

AnadoluJet was established in 2008 to meet the air transportation needs of Anatolia with advantageous prices.

Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat said this step is taken as part of the company's goals for the next decade.

"We fully believe that AJet, with its new name, will become an important part of the low-cost aviation industry on a global scale," Bolat stressed.

Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu participated in the launch event and pointed out that air travel is the safest, most comfortable, and fastest mode of transportation essential for establishing international economic collaborations and developing foreign trade activities.

He stated that Türkiye, strategically located in the middle of the continents of Asia, Europe, and Africa, with flight routes connecting developed and developing markets, is rapidly progressing towards becoming the world's transit hub in aviation.

"AJET will elevate our country's global brand value even further," he said.

"The growth strategy of AJET, focusing on increasing international connections in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and other cities in Anatolia, will greatly benefit our citizens as well as tourists visiting our country and consequently contribute significantly to our country's tourism and economy," he added.

Ajet will be based and operate from Sabiha Gokcen Airport on Istanbul’s Anatolian side and Esenboga Airport in the capital Ankara.

By simplifying the services offered and utilising an economy class configuration, the company aims to reflect the cost advantage in ticket prices, making air transportation services accessible to everyone, read the statement.

