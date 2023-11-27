WORLD
2 MIN READ
Wilders' ally quits in fraud scandal, upending Dutch coalition talks
The "scout" appointed by Geert Wilders came under heavy scrutiny over the weekend, as allegations of fraud at his former company surfaced.
Wilders' ally quits in fraud scandal, upending Dutch coalition talks
Geert Wilders faces an uphill battle to convince other parties to work with him, given his strident anti-Islam, anti-immigrant and anti-EU views. / Photo: Reuters
November 27, 2023

Talks to form a government coalition in the Netherlands after anti-Islam and far-right leader Geert Wilders's shock election win were thrown into disarray Monday as the man tasked with overseeing them resigned.

The "scout" appointed by Wilders came under heavy scrutiny over the weekend, as allegations of fraud at his former company surfaced in the Dutch media.

The "unrest" surrounding the reports and the time required to respond properly "do not go well together with my work as the scout," said Gom van Strien.

"I have therefore told Geert Wilders and the president of the parliament that I have resigned my position as scout with immediate effect," said van Strien.

RelatedDutch Muslims fear rise in Islamophobia with Wilders at the helm
Recommended

Van Strien, a senator at Wilders' PVV party, was supposed to begin the formal task of forming a coalition later Monday, meeting the top party leading, starting with Wilders himself.

The meetings were later scrapped.

Wilders already faces an uphill battle to convince other parties to work with him, given his strident anti-Islam, anti-immigrant and anti-European Union views.

Although he moderated his tone somewhat during the election campaign, the PVV manifesto calls for a ban on mosques, the Quran, and headscarves, as well as a referendum on leaving the EU.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan