On Monday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson denounced the leader of the country’s far-right party, the Sweden Democrats’ (SD), Jimmie Akesson, after the politician called for mosques to be levelled.

Kristersson, whose coalition government does not include the SD but depends on its backing, criticised Akesson's remarks as "disrespectful" and went on to say that they are "a polarising way of expressing oneself."

"It gives a bad image of what Sweden stands for internationally," Kristersson told local media.

On Saturday, Akesson pushed for mosques to be seized and levelled during his speech at his annual party conference.

He called for the "confiscating and tearing down mosques where anti-democratic, anti-Swedish, homophobic, anti-Semitic propaganda or general disinformation is being spread."

According to reports, Akesson is said to have been "disturbed" by anti-Israeli demonstrations and Swedish media support of Palestine. The far-right politician went as far to claim that protests were emerging from mosques, leading to calls for their demolition.

The former SD prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, called on Kristersson to condemn Akesson's remarks and to sack SD members in ministerial cabinets.

Nevertheless, Akesson remarks are having an impact, say officials in Sweden, amid what they describe as a trend of anti-Islam sentiment in the Scandinavian country.

Mikail Yuksel, the founder and the leader of the Nyans party, which he describes as "Muslim-friendly" has hit out at Akesson's remarks.

While calling them "inappropriate" and "unpleasant," he says that they have also "stirred emotions among Muslims and Muslim organisations."

A prominent Swedish Iman, Salahuddin Barakat, has also warned about the remarks, calling them "very dangerous".

"We interpret them as a direct threat against Muslims and as a part of a continuous effort to increase islamophobia and hatred against Muslims," Barakat tells TRT World, "Many muslims feel threatened both by direct attacks in the aftermath of such vilification."

Barakat believes there are scant few direct measures by the Swedish government to combat "the fast spread of islamophobia that is infesting Swedish society and that is often instigated by Swedish politicians in the highest levels".

"Without a doubt this is a part of prevalent Islamophobic sentiment in larger society and that some political parties are abusing in a strategic manner to serve populist political agendas," Barakat says.