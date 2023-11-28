Saudi Arabia's Riyadh has won the right to host the 2030 World Expo, vote results showed, in another diplomatic victory for a Gulf country after the Qatar football World Cup last year.

South Korea's Busan and Italy's Rome were also in the running to host the world fair, a five-yearly event that attracts millions of visitors and billions of dollars in investment.

Riyadh won 119 votes, Busan 29 and Rome 17, results from 182 members of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) showed on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia needed to garner two-thirds of the votes to win from the first round.

Ronaldo convinces members