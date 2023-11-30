TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
TRT World Forum 2023 set to offer insight and perspective on global issues
This year's 7th edition, themed Growing Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions, aims to be an international conference that discusses and proposes solutions to global problems, defining global and regional priorities and agendas.
TRT World Forum 2023 set to offer insight and perspective on global issues
TRT World Forum 2023 will be held in Istanbul on December 8-9. Photo: TRT World  / TRT World
November 30, 2023

TRT World Forum 2023, to be held in Istanbul on December 8-9 this year, is preparing to bring together academics, journalists, politicians, and civil society organisations from around the world for the seventh time under the theme "Growing Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions."

The countdown has begun for the TRT World Forum 2023, with preparations underway for approximately one year.

The grand event, scheduled to take place in Istanbul on December 8-9, will bring together significant figures from around the world.

Related'Thriving Together': TRT World Forum 2023 set to host talks on global solutions

The forum, which has brought together more than 8,500 guests and 651 speakers from many countries so far, will shed light on the world's agenda this year as well.

With the participation of 153 speakers consisting of academics, politicians, civil society workers, think tank experts, bureaucrats, and journalists from different parts of the world, the event will address global priorities and agendas, defining both global and regional issues.

This year's 7th edition, themed Growing Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions, aims to be an international conference that discusses and proposes solutions to global problems, defining global and regional priorities and agendas.

Recommended

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been making impactful statements on the agenda of Türkiye and the world by participating in all TRT World Forums held since 2017, will also attend this year's forum.

The event, starting with President Erdogan's opening speech, will feature Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and ministers making significant statements on various topics.

Among the highlighted topics at the event taking place are international security, energy and climate, economy, technology, artificial intelligence, media and public broadcasting, and politics.

The event, which includes opening speeches, panel discussions, and roundtable meetings with experts, will bring together numerous thought leaders, including politicians, business people, academics, and journalists from around the world.

To register for TRT World Forum 2023, learn more about the event, and follow it live: www.trtworldforum.com

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan