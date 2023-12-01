TÜRKİYE
Israel's attacks on Gaza are crime against humanity: President Erdogan
"Those who commit such crimes must be tried under international law," Turkish President Erdogan says in his speech at the 2023 edition of the UN climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
"Türkiye always stood for the peace in all crises and worked for just, fair solutions," the president added. / Photo: AA
December 1, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has labeled Israel's attacks on Gaza a "war crime, crime against humanity."

"What is happening in Gaza is a war crime, a crime against humanity. Those who commit such crimes must be tried under international law," President Erdogan said in his speech at the 2023 edition of the UN climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday.

Israeli attacks killing over 16,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, can in no way be justified, Erdogan said.

"Türkiye always stood for the peace in all crises and worked for just, fair solutions," he added.

Israel, early Friday, resumed its military operations against Gaza after the end of the humanitarian pause, targeting various areas in the north, center, and south of the besieged enclave, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries, according to the ministry in Gaza.

At least 32 Palestinians were killed and many others injured as Israel resumed striking areas in Gaza within hours of the end of the pause, the ministry said.

The pause between Israel and Hamas, which went into effect on November 24, ended on Friday morning.

The 2023 edition of the UN climate summit, commonly known as COP28, is attracting over 180 heads of state and governments from across the globe. Noteworthy is the substantial number of attendance requests, exceeding 500,000 participants.

The conference is set to continue until December 12.

