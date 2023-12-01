The staggering number of children and women killed in besieged Gaza has put the spotlight on Israel's increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI), which does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in picking targets.

As Israel resumes its offensive in devastated Gaza after a seven-day ceasefire, the number of casualties has risen sharply – with close to 16,000 people killed since Israel launched what is being described as a "collective punishment" of Gaza residents following the October 7 Hamas attacks.

In a bid to target Hamas hideouts, IDF's strikes are far from surgical, and reports suggest limited attention to target selection methods in Gaza. The integration of AI into lethal operations has played a pivotal role in recent Israel-Hamas wars.

In May 2021, officials said Israel had fought its 'first AI war' during the bombardment of Gaza for 11 days using machine learning and advanced computing.

And months ahead of the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7, the IDF revealed its integration of AI into lethal operations.

According to Bloomberg, as of July 15, the IDF has initiated the use of AI to select a target in air strikes and logistical planning during wartime.

Israeli officials also disclosed the implementation of an AI system for target selection in aerial bombardments, alongside another model named 'Fire Factory'.

The Fire Factory system utilises data on military-approved targets to calculate munition loads, prioritise and allocate thousands of targets to aircraft and drones, and propose a schedule for subsequent raids.

And in the latest Israel-Hamas war, the use of an AI platform called "The Gospel" is said to have been a notable aspect of their operations in Gaza.

Current and former members of Israel's intelligence community, Palestinian testimonies, data from Gaza, and official statements suggest that authorisation for bombing non-military targets, a relaxation of constraints regarding expected civilian casualties, and the use of AI to generate an unprecedented number of potential targets have all contributed to one of the deadliest military campaigns against Palestinians since 1948.

Hence, in Israel's "Operation Iron Swords," there has seen a significant increase in the bombing of non-military targets, including private residences, public buildings, infrastructure, and high-rise blocks, categorised by the army as "power targets".

'Expected casualties'

Several sources, speaking to +972 Magazine and Local Call, confirmed that the Israeli army possesses files on the majority of potential targets in Gaza, including residences.

These files specify the number of civilians likely to be killed in an attack on a particular target. The army's intelligence units calculate and know the expected civilian casualties before executing an attack.

Specifying a case, one source said that the military command knowingly approved an operation to assassinate a single top Hamas military commander – resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

Another source said that the decision-making extends to civilian casualties, emphasising that nothing happens by accident.

The investigation by the +972 Magazine suggests that the widespread use of the "Habsora" ("The Gospel") system, primarily built on AI, also contributed to the high number of targets and extensive harm to civilian life in Gaza.

'The Gospel' and its role in Gaza

Described as a "mass assassination factory," this AI system can generate targets almost automatically at a rate exceeding previous capabilities.

It also enables the army to conduct extensive strikes on residential homes, even targeting those who are junior Hamas operatives.

Palestinian testimonies suggest that since October 7, the army has also attacked private residences without known or apparent Hamas members. These strikes, as confirmed by sources, knowingly result in the death of entire families.