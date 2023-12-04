As a content creator, I spent years primarily calling out injustices within my own country of the United States and offering commentary on current events that young people care about. But all that changed on Oct. 7.

Before then, I was just a high school senior with a platform on TikTok (@yourfavoriteguy) and a vague awareness of tension between Israel and Palestine.

But then Hamas attacked Israel. At the time, I had no idea this would begin unravelling a compelling narrative of oppression, colonisation, and a quest for justice that would redefine my understanding of the world.

With the entire world’s attention on Israel, I witnessed the online outrage against Hamas, both on TikTok and in the media, which spurred me to look into the intricacies of the conflict. I wanted to know more. What I found was more than what the media was telling me.

I was shocked to learn of Israel’s illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, their violence against Palestinians, the resulting displaced families, and bulldozed homes, and it struck a chord. It was reminiscent of the colonisation of Native Americans by English settlers. The parallels were haunting and begged the question: Why was this not being talked about?

As I navigated through a sea of information, I discovered information on Israel’s segregated road system, restrictive permits, and reports of abuses at the hands of Israeli soldiers.

I learned the true nature of the Gaza Strip, two million people locked behind a prison wall on a parcel of land. Half of them are children. Israel restricts their water and calorie access. They aren’t free. The magnitude of these injustices reminded me of the shades of South African Apartheid.

Israel even had a term for this “Hafrada” – meaning “separation.” The “Jewish State” bill allowing the replacement of Palestinian households with Zionist ones offers another layer of disturbing truth. Learning all this was a turning point that made me question the morality of Israel's actions and ponder profound questions about justice and human rights.

Amid my research, a puzzling realisation dawned on me. Western media seemed unanimous in portraying Israel as 100 percent in the right, despite clear evidence to the contrary. If Israel was illegally installing settlements in the West Bank and perpetrating violence against Palestinians, why was there resounding silence on this matter? I was confounded.

Human Rights organisations offered context, but their voices seemed to be drowned out by the larger narrative.

The turning point in my personal journey occurred when I received an email from a Zionist organisation offering me $5,000 to pledge my support to Israel. It came after I posted a video highlighting the parallels between American colonisation and that of Historic Palestine on my account. My first encounter with Israel's propaganda machine was an offer to trade truth for money. I was disgusted. My morals were not for sale.

After exposing the offer on my platform, my life took an unexpected turn. Media giants like Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, and BBC reached out for interviews. Yet, this attention came at a cost – my family, rightfully concerned about potential repercussions, feared that my words could put a target on our backs.

As the days went on, I continued witnessing the blatant massacre of thousands of innocent Palestinians living in Gaza. The total destruction promised by Israel’s leaders by cutting off water, food, aid, and internet to the Palestinians. Israel’s propaganda machine churning out more lies, spinning their narrative to the West. There is nothing that can excuse the mass murder of thousands of Palestinian civilians despite anything they are saying.

My understanding was deepened through historical documents like the King-Crane Commission Report, which was published in 1922. Their foresight that Zionism cannot exist “without the gravest trespass upon the civil and religious rights” of the Palestinians resonated with the stark reality I was uncovering.

The pieces of the puzzle started falling into place as I delved into the footage coming out of the Gaza Strip, stories of murderous raids in the occupied West Bank, and firsthand Israeli soldiers' testimonies in Breaking the Silence. The picture coming together was one of systematic oppression and suffering endured by the Palestinians for decades.