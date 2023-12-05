WORLD
Qatar urges UNSC to force Israel into talks with Hamas for ending Gaza war
It is "shameful" for the international community to allow heinous crimes, the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians including women and children, says th Qatari emir.
Qatar, where several political leaders of Hamas are based, has been leading negotiations between the Palestinian resistance group and Israel. / Photo: Reuters
December 5, 2023

Qatar's emir has called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to return to the negotiating table over the war in Gaza, saying the inaction by the international community in halting the conflict was "shameful".

"It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for nearly two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians continues, including women and children," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Tuesday in a speech to Gulf leaders gathered in the Qatari capital Doha for a regional summit.

Qatar, where several political leaders of Hamas are based, has been leading negotiations between the Palestinian resistance group and Israel.

Those talks led to a truce that ultimately lasted for seven days before hostilities resumed on Friday.

During the truce, Hamas released dozens of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and Israel allowed humanitarian aid to flow into the coastal strip.

Renewing truce

Sheikh Tamim said Qatar was working with both sides to repair the deal.

"We are constantly working to renew (the truce) and to alleviate the burden of our people in the Gaza , but truces are not an alternative for a comprehensive ceasefire," he said.

Israel launched its latest assault on Gaza after the Hamas' Oct. 7 attack when 1,200 Israelis were killed and 240 hostages were taken, according to Tel Aviv.

In eight weeks of warfare, the Gaza health ministry said at least 15,899 Palestinians, 70% of them women and children, have been killed by Israeli forces.

In November, the 15-member UN security council overcame an impasse and called for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in fighting between Israel and Hamas for a "sufficient number of days" to allow aid access.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
