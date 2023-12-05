Qatar's emir has called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to return to the negotiating table over the war in Gaza, saying the inaction by the international community in halting the conflict was "shameful".

"It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for nearly two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians continues, including women and children," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Tuesday in a speech to Gulf leaders gathered in the Qatari capital Doha for a regional summit.

Qatar, where several political leaders of Hamas are based, has been leading negotiations between the Palestinian resistance group and Israel.

Those talks led to a truce that ultimately lasted for seven days before hostilities resumed on Friday.

During the truce, Hamas released dozens of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and Israel allowed humanitarian aid to flow into the coastal strip.

Renewing truce