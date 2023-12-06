The Israeli army is fighting Palestinian civilians in Gaza, not Hamas, an Israeli human rights group has said.

B'Tselem cited an Israeli attack targeting Hamas member Wissam Farhat in Shejaiya neighbourhood in Gaza City on December 2.

"The strike killed dozens of people and destroyed scores of residential buildings. Hundreds of people are still buried under the rubble," the rights group said on Wednesday.

"Given the outcome, there is no doubt the strike was unlawful. Every attack — even against a legitimate military target — must comply with the principle of proportionality, which requires an attack to be aborted if existing information indicates the expected harm to civilians outweighs the anticipated military advantage."

B’Tselem said Israel claims it is doing everything in its power to avoid harming civilians and warning civilians to evacuate to areas it has designated as "safe".

"Israel relies on two main arguments to justify the extensive criminal harm to civilians caused by its policy. Both arguments are unfounded and detached from international humanitarian law and from its objectives,” it said.

'No foothold in reality'

The rights group said that Israel assumes that no civilians are left in the areas it ordered evacuated.

"This claim has no foothold in reality. The fact is that many civilians have remained in their homes, either because they cannot reach southern Gaza for various reasons or because they choose not to leave," B’Tselem said.