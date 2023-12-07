Over the past three years, Turkish startups have experienced an investment boom, outpacing many European competitors in terms of attracting investments to the country’s entrepreneurial economy.

“In five years, our vision is quite ambitious,” said Ali Kocer, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Bottobo Robotics.

“We want to grab at least 2 percent market share from the robotics industry, which is valued at around $20 billion,” he said.

Last year, Türkiye ranked 12th in Europe in terms of startup investments, while Istanbul secured the 6th spot among European cities.

Moreover, Istanbul clinched the 2nd position in the gaming industry across Europe, closely trailing only behind London.

A. Burak Daglioglu, President of Türkiye’s Investment Office, noted that technology companies in Türkiye have attracted around $3.5 billion in investments over the past three years, with a significant portion originating from overseas.

Last year saw 277 startup deals in Türkiye, as reported by the accounting firm KPMG’s Turkish Startup Investments Review 2022, marking an increase from 255 deals in 2021. The total value of these deals surged to $1.84 billion from $1.4 billion over the two years. Türkiye’s startup landscape started to take off in 2017, when seasoned venture capitalists contributed to launching global successes, such as the delivery company Getir.

Developments on the investor side, as well as legislative changes, have also helped the country reach new heights.

Investor-side developments, combined with legislative changes, have played a pivotal role in propelling the country to new heights.

Six unicorns in three years

While Türkiye had not previously produced a "unicorn" – a startup valued at over $1 billion – that changed in 2020 with the emergence of six such companies. They included Getir, Dream Games, Hepsiburada, Trendyol, Peak Games, and Insider.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the digital transformation in all sectors, leading to a $2 billion investment in Turkish entrepreneurs, according to Serkan Unsal, founder of the investment analytics platform Startups.watch.

"This year, there is a shortage of funds in terms of investment all over the world, including Türkiye,” he noted. “Turkish startups secured $154 million in a nine-month investment round in 2023. However, a few large investments in the remaining three months could see yearly investment reach $800 million in 2023," Unsal added, making Türkiye the lead country in southeast Europe.

“If you look at the Turkish entrepreneurial ecosystem for the past two decades, you will see that initially it was only local success stories in the first decade, and then the global success stories emerged,” said Enis Hulli, General Partner at 500 Emerging Europe. “This is a country where there were zero unicorns in 2019. And now we have six unicorns that we've produced over the past three years,” added Hulli.

In 2022, gaming, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and FinTech verticals were Türkiye’s top sectors.

“We have brilliant minds, really great support from the government as well, with lots of different tax intensive,” Kocer said.

According to Unsal, an average of 600 startups are established in Türkiye every year. “We are in a good position compared to countries that have no unicorns,” he added.

Türkiye’s Investment Office has been working on technology entrepreneurship since 2015 and trying to raise interest among international investors in this field.

“One of the most important topics is to increase our exports, particularly in the field of technology,” Daglioglu said.

“Otherwise, as the world is digitalizing, it will be impossible to achieve those ambitious goals through traditional means alone. There is a lot of competition there.

Slush, a technology and startup investor exhibition, is also assisting with investment by “creating an enabling envir onment directly between companies and their target audiences to accelerate our technology exports,” he added.

Turkish innovative startups aim for global reach at tech conferences

Until 2018, Turkish startups primarily concentrated their growth strategy on Türkiye, with internationalization relegated to a secondary role, influenced primarily the ample opportunities provided by a substantial domestic market, allowing companies to achieve scalability without an immediate global focus.

Recently, an array of triumphant expansion narratives has ignited a new wave of inspiration among entrepreneurs. These success stories have prompted them to actively seek opportunities beyond Türkiye’s borders and strategically plan the introduction of their products and services into international markets.

Investment Office fosters investment in Turkish tech startups and supports their global expansion by providing access to major international innovation events.

This year Slush drew in an attendance of 13,000 visitors from more than 100 countries.

Showcasing innovations in digital finance services, augmented reality, virtual reality, digital health servi ces, and smart medical devices, Turkish startups had the opportunity to meet with potential investors and expand their visibility on the international market.

Led by Investment Office, more than a dozen promising startups recently took part in Slush in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.