The UK's Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick resigned on Wednesday, saying that the ruling Conservatives' policy on immigration was not bold enough to "stop the boats", Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's rallying cry for curtailing irregular migration.

Hours later, former Home Secretary and a Conservative hawk Suella Braverman went a step further as she asked the government not to "do half measures".

"We have to totally exclude international law — the (UN) Refugee Convention, other broader avenues of legal challenge," said Braverman, who was sacked by Sunak in November.

The swift developments came shortly after Sunak's government signed a fresh deal with Rwanda to send asylum-seekers to the African country – one that would replace an earlier one that was scrapped by the Supreme Court, which said Rwanda wasn't a safe country for refugees.

The upheaval also laid bare the sharp differences in the ruling party ahead of crucial national elections due next year, with Sunak struggling to keep the fractious Conservatives united.

The Conservatives are also trailing in opinion polls to the opposition Labour Party, which many predict will return to power after a long time.

Jenrick and hardliners

Defending his resignation on the X platform, Jenrick said, "I cannot continue in my position when I have such strong disagreements with the direction of the Government's policy on immigration."

On Tuesday, British Home Secretary James Cleverly inked a new treaty during his visit to Rwanda's capital, Kigali, focussing on asylum-seekers or irregular migrants potentially being sent from the UK to the African country.

In a letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Jenrick touched upon what he called "the unfettered power of sovereign parliament to create law" as he believes "the government has a responsibility to place our vital national interests above highly contested interpretations of international law."

Jenrick, an MP since 2014, said he refused "to be yet another politician who makes promises on immigration to the British public but does not keep them."

The former junior minister in the health and finance departments touched upon the government's previous pledges. He referred to the "whatever it takes" commitment from the Conservative Party, insisting "we would stop the boats altogether. That is what the public rightly demands and expects of us."

Jenrick, a former Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, also criticised the Rwanda deal, claiming "this emergency legislation is the last opportunity to prove this, but in its current drafting, it does not go far enough."

While Jenrick offered his commitment to Sunak from the backbenches, the UK's Prime Minister expressed his dismay amid what appear to be different visions within the Conservative party on how to tackle immigration.

"Your resignation is disappointing given we both agree on the ends, getting flights off to Rwanda so that we can stop the boats," said Sunak.

"I fear that your departure is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the situation. It is our experience that gives us confidence that this will work," added the Prime Minister.

The proposed legislation is pushing to bypass potential legal challenges to so-called deportation flights, fuelling controversy and avid debate across the UK and within the government.